First AI-Powered Product Options App SectionlyAI Officially Launches on Shopify

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SectionlyAI, an advanced AI project developed by the Cyberklick DTC technology team under eclicktech and built by a group of Shopify-focused product and technology experts, officially launched Sectionly AI Product Options in August 2025 — the first AI-powered app on Shopify designed to intelligently generate and manage product customization.



Key Highlights

Broad Industry Coverage: Designed specifically for customized industries including apparel, jewelry, gifts, and digital accessories. You can easily handles configurations from basic options to complex, multi-dimensional pricing combinations.

Revolutionary Efficiency: Processes that previously took hours—or even days—of manual configuration and coding are now compressed to as little as 30 seconds, significantly improving merchants efficiency.

Intelligent Operation: Say goodbye to tedious technical configuration! The app leverages advanced natural language processing technology. Merchants can simply describe their requirements in plain language (e.g., “red leather material, supports personalized engraving, $50 extra”), and the AI will intelligently generate:

– Comprehensive configuration options

– Accurate conditional logic

– Flexible price increase rules

– Beautiful front-end display interface

Industry Significance

Industry experts agree that the launch of this app marks the official entry of DTC brand e-commerce personalization into the AI era. By transforming customization from a complex technical process into an intuitive, natural process, Sectionly AI lowers the technical barriers for small and medium-sized businesses worldwide.

Try it Now

Sectionly AI Product Options is now officially available on the global Shopify App Store. Start your AI customization journey!

For more details, please visit the official website: https://www.sectionly.ai/

