Banyan Tree Invites the World to Take a “Sacred Pause” with the Launch of #ThisRightNow On Global Wellness Day 2025

A global invitation to reconnect with nature, self, and community through rituals inspired by land, season, and ancestral memory

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of Global Wellness Day, Banyan Tree, the flagship brand of Banyan Group (“Banyan Tree Holdings Limited” or the “Group” – SGX: B58) unveils #ThisRightNow, a global call to pause, breathe and reconnect with what truly matters. The initiative invites guests across the world to step into presence through gentle rituals inspired by the wisdom of nature, local traditions and ancestral rhythms.



Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape

From desert valleys to coral reefs, sacred temples to snow-capped mountains, #ThisRightNow is brought to life through curated experiences across Banyan Tree’s sanctuaries around the world. Each moment is grounded in nature:

Banyan Tree AlUla : Stargazing in the Ashar Valley evokes ancient constellations and desert stillness.

: Stargazing in the Ashar Valley evokes ancient constellations and desert stillness. Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape : Temple blessings and astrological rituals reconnect guests with ancestral time.

: Temple blessings and astrological rituals reconnect guests with ancestral time. Banyan Tree Lijiang : The silent majesty of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain offers presence beyond words.

: The silent majesty of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain offers presence beyond words. Banyan Tree Ringha : Himalayan valleys cradle guests in deep calm and spiritual reflection.

: Himalayan valleys cradle guests in deep calm and spiritual reflection. Banyan Tree Mayakoba : Sacred ruins whisper the wisdom of Maya civilisation.

: Sacred ruins whisper the wisdom of Maya civilisation. Banyan Tree Dubai : The hydrothermal Rainforest Trail offers a sensorial inward return.

: The hydrothermal Rainforest Trail offers a sensorial inward return. Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru : Rhythms beneath the sea awaken a deeper state of being.

: Rhythms beneath the sea awaken a deeper state of being. Banyan Tree Phuket : Still lagoons and mangrove forests invite gentle introspection.

: Still lagoons and mangrove forests invite gentle introspection. Banyan Tree Krabi: Coral-fringed shores and limestone cliffs create a space of coastal quiet.

As a pioneer in holistic wellbeing, Banyan Tree offers an evolving eco-system of spa and wellbeing experiences designed for modern travellers. This includes thematic retreats, multi-day programmes, and a curated selection of wellbeing products guided by Banyan Group’s 8 Pillars of Wellbeing. Key offerings include:

Banyan Tree Connections : a private wellbeing immersion for two integrating movement, mindfulness and shared rituals to nurture both inner balance and relational harmony. Offered as a supplement to any room reservation, the programme is currently available at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Banyan Tree Phuket, and will be launched at Banyan Tree Mayakoba and Banyan Tree Anji by the third quarter of this year.

: a private wellbeing immersion for two integrating movement, mindfulness and shared rituals to nurture both inner balance and relational harmony. Offered as a supplement to any room reservation, the programme is currently available at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Banyan Tree Phuket, and will be launched at Banyan Tree Mayakoba and Banyan Tree Anji by the third quarter of this year. Banyan Tree Wellbeing Sanctuary : Signature room categories complete with sleep rituals, nourishing cuisine, and destination-inspired daily practices.

: Signature room categories complete with sleep rituals, nourishing cuisine, and destination-inspired daily practices. Visiting Practitioners Programme : Intimate and restorative sessions led by global experts in nature-based healing. Featured in the second half of this year are Wim Hof Method instructor Laura Hof (Banyan Tree Dubai and Banyan Tree Phuket), sound healing and meditation practitioner Harriet Emily (Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru), and restorative yoga instructor Gabrielle Mendoza (Banyan Tree Phuket), with additional practitioners to be announced.

Beyond the resort, Banyan Tree extends the invitation to everyday life. Through breathwork, sensory micro-rituals, and moments of still reflection, the brand encourages people everywhere to practice presence—wherever they are. Guests are invited to share their personal pauses using #ThisRightNow, contributing to a growing collective of mindful experiences.

Explore nature-inspired stories, rituals, and reflections from Banyan Tree sanctuaries at www.banyantree.com.

ABOUT BANYAN TREE

Banyan Tree (www.banyantree.com) offers a sanctuary to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul in awe inspiring locations around the globe. Rediscover the romance of travel as you journey to iconic destinations where authentic, memorable experiences await. Banyan Tree provides genuine, authentic service and a distinctive, premium retreat experience.

ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group (“Banyan Tree Holdings Limited” or the “Group” – SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans over 90 hotels and resorts, more than 140 spas and galleries, and 20 plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme with Banyan. The founding ethos of “Embracing the Environment, Empowering People” is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

