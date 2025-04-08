Beach walk by man, woman yields ancient weapon discovery bearing ‘secrets’ from the past

A pair of pedestrians recently stumbled across an ancient deadly weapon in a peaceful and most unlikely location: a beach in Poland.

The artifact, a 2,500-year-old dagger, was found on March 30.

Poland’s Museum of the History of the Kamieńska Land announced the discovery in a Facebook post later that day.

The weapon was found in clay gravel on the coast of the Baltic Sea. The museum credited Jacek Ukowski and Katarzyna Herdzik for the discovery along with recent storms that helped bring the weapon to light.

“Not often does nature reveal to us the secrets of the distant past,” said the organization’s post, which was translated from Polish to English.

“And yet, this is exactly what happened over the Baltic Sea.”

Pictures posted by the museum reveal the intricate details of the weapon, which include crescent moons and crosses that resemble stars.

“The dagger was preserved in excellent condition, which makes it one of the most valuable finds of its type in Poland,” the museum said.

“The handle is finished with a pointy head and decorated with an alternating ornament that goes down to the blade.”

The museum added that its experts are still not sure what the weapon was used for, but the artifact will undergo intensive examination in the future.

“Surface decorations may indicate connections to a solar cult and suggest that the dagger had a ritual significance,” the organization noted.

“It could also have been equipped with a rich warrior.”

It added, “This dagger is undoubtedly a true work of art and an example of a high level of metallurgy. Perhaps it is imported and was cast in one of the workshops in Southern Europe.”

Herdzik told the museum the find was completely unexpected.

“I didn’t expect to make such a big discovery, but the moment I saw this item, I just knew it could be something valuable,” she said.

The Museum of the History of the Kamieńska Land also thanked Herdzik and Ukowski for their “alertness and quick reaction.”

“Thanks to their immediate reporting, this remarkable find was properly secured and saved for future generations,” the museum wrote.

“Their attitude sets a model for a responsible approach to cultural heritage and conservation of monuments.”

