Botanee & Winona Shines at COSMETIC 360: VOGUE FRANCE, Le Figaro Highlight its Award-Winning Innovations

PARIS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Winona, a leading cosmeceutical brand in China owned by the Botanee Group, is making its mark on the international stage with groundbreaking plant-based innovations in beauty. Its innovative approach has just earned recognition at COSMETIC 360, the world’s leading trade fair for innovations and trends in the perfume and cosmetics industry.

In the 10th COSMETIC 360, held at the prestigious Carrousel du Louvre, Botanee won the 2024 INPD AWARDS-Raw Materials and the COSMETOPIADS-Public Research Excellence award, highlighting its unmatched excellence in raw material innovation and leadership in groundbreaking cosmetic research. Vogue France and Le Figaro have cast a spotlight on Botanee’s outstanding achievements, further enhancing the brand’s influence in the industry.



From top to bottom: Botanee&Winona product; Coverage by VOGUE FRANCE, Le Figaro

Winona: Pioneering Plant-Based Innovation from Yunnan, China

Central to Winona’s success is Botanee’s cutting-edge research on medicinal plants native to Yunnan Province. It has extensively explored over 6,500 species and ranks No. 1 in China for new plant-based materials filed with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China’s regulatory authority for cosmetics, with a total of 11 approvals.

A prime example of this innovation is Winona’s second-generation Sensitive Cream, which incorporates the rare Prinsepia utilis Royle extract—a patented breakthrough that has already received acclaim in China, including the “New Product of the Year” award at the 2024 Tmall Golden Makeup Awards. Winona’s dedication to harnessing nature’s best for skincare exemplifies its commitment to quality and efficacy.

From China to France, from France to the world

Botanee has a targeted global expansion strategy, centered on nurturing collaboration between industry, academic, research and pharmaceutical sectors.

With the Botanee Research Institute centered in Shanghai, the group expanded laboratories and international research centers in Kunming, Paris, and Japan during 2022 and 2023, laying the foundation for Botanee’s global R&D footprint.

From people to planet, bringing sustainable health and beauty to all

As an ESG-focused company, Botanee is dedicated to long-term biodiversity protection. To date, the Botanee Charity Fund has invested over 50 million RMB in ESG projects.

As Botanee continue its global expansion, it remains resolute in its mission to bring health and beauty to all. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration, Winona is poised to redefine the evolving landscape of global beauty.

About Winona

Founded in 2008, Winona is China’s first cosmeceutical skincare brand, specializing in sensitive skin. The brand was developed independently and validated through clinical trials. According to Euromonitor, its parent company, Botanee Group, is currently the top cosmeceutical brand in China by market share, boasting an impressive and diverse portfolio that includes beloved brands such as Winona Baby, AOXMED, Beforteen, Pure&Mild, and ZA.

In 2023, Botanee Group achieved a remarkable annual revenue of 5.52 billion RMB, with a significant 335 million RMB dedicated to R&D, positioning it among the top leaders in R&D investment within China’s industry.

