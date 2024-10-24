World’s smallest inhabited island features a single home and tree

Friday, October 25, 2024
Islands are often filled with long stretches of beaches spanning over miles — but not always. 

Many islands around the world are quite small, with the capacity to hold very little. 

Just Room Enough Island is just 3,300 square feet in size, according to Condé Nast Traveler. 

It is widely known as the world’s smallest inhabited island with just enough room for the small cottage and tree that stand upon it.

Hub Island, as it was previously known, is located between the United States and Canada in Alexandria Bay, New York. This island is one of 1,864 that make up the Thousand Islands.

Just Enough Room Island in New York

Just Room Enough Island is a part of the Thousand Islands. The tiny island mainly consists of a single house and a tree. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The island was bought by the Sizeland family in the 1950s, according to Condé Nast Traveler. That family was responsible for building the cottage, planting the single tree and giving the island its name that remains today: Just Room Enough Island. 

The island quickly became one drawing interest from tourists and can be spotted from a distance on a boat ride along the Saint Lawrence River.

“One misstep and you’re swimming,” the Washington Post wrote of the island, equivalent to the size of a tennis court, in 2010. 

Bishop Rock was formerly known as the world’s smallest inhabited island. 

Bishop Rock Lighthouse

Bishop Rock was widely considered to be the smallest inhabited island until its lighthouse became automated. (English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

That was until the lighthouse became automated — leaving no need for humans to operate it. 

Bishop Rock is located in the Atlantic Ocean, west of the Isles of Scilly.

Other islands of small size include Sea Lion Island and Dangar Island.  

Southern elephant seal (Mirounga leonina), Sea Lion Island.

Sea Lion Island is another island of small size. The island may be small, but it is full of wildlife experiences for visitors. (Sharpshooters/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Sea Lion Island is part of the Falkland archipelago. The island consists of a single lodge and is known for its wildlife. 

Dangar Island in Australia is a place that around 300 people call home and spans across about 75 acres.

