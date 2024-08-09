BPIT 2024 Reveal Sponsors and Partners Fuelling Malaysia’s Pickleball Future

KUCHING, Malaysia, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Kuching Pickleball Association (KPA) reveals its lineup of high-profile sponsors and partners for the Borneo Pickleball International Tournament (BPIT) 2024, which is confirmed for 8–14 October 2024 at PIKABOL, Asia’s biggest purpose-built indoor pickleball court in Kuching.



Dato Sri Abdul Karim with all corporate sponsors and official partners of BPIT 2024

BPIT 2024 is fully supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP) and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (MYSED). Corporate sponsors and official partners for BPIT 2024 are:

Gold Sponsor

Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB)

Silver Sponsors

1. WTK Holdings Sendirian Berhad

2. Sarawak Energy Berhad

3. Skechers

4. PIKABOL

Bronze Sponsors

1. Odysportsz

2. Decor Hauz Interior

3. Starbucks

Official Partners

a. Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) in collaboration with The Hills Kuching and Dayak Daily (CSR Programme Partner)

b. Business Events Sarawak (Community Outreach Partner as Exclusive Strategic Advisor of BPIT 2024)

c. CPH Travel and Tours (Travel Agency Partner)

d. Hemisphere Corporation – Grand Margherita Hotel and Riverside Majestic Hotel (Hotel Partner)

e. Malaysia Airlines (Airline Partner)

f. Sarawak Tourism Board (Promotional Partner)

The Hon. Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak and Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development in Sarawak: “We need more innovative ideas and collaboration similar to the one between the Kuching Pickleball Association and their partners to develop their sport of interest and make it a consideration to enter contests such as Sukan Malaysia (Malaysia Games) and Sukan Sarawak (Sarawak Games). From the list of sponsors and partners, the association has garnered strong support from diverse industries and organisations. Thank you to the organiser, sponsors and partners for bringing Sarawak one step closer to being a sports powerhouse.”

Amelia Roziman, CEO of BESarawak: “On top of advising the Kuching Pickleball Association on community building and event development, we are collaborating to include the ‘Books Build Legacy’ book donation drive as the official corporate social responsibility programme for the tournament. Dayak Daily and The Hills Kuching have kindly volunteered to collaborate with us to collect 2,000 children’s books in support of rural primary and secondary schools in Sarawak. We hope that players, spectators, and members of the public can help us reach our target.”

Ruslan Bujang, President of the Kuching Pickleball Association: “BPIT’s sponsors and partners share our vision of growing the sporting community, working together to support and nurture athletes and enthusiasts alike. They will contribute to the success of the tournament and shape the future of pickleball in Sarawak and Malaysia. Our goal is for pickleball to advance to international standards, which would mark Sarawak as an innovator in sports development.”

Borneo International Pickleball Tournament is the largest pickleball competition in Malaysia and Borneo with an expected turnout of 1500 spectators and 500 players from the region competing for a prize pool of RM20,000. The tournament will feature three categories:

A) Team Event

a) 5 subcategories: Mixed Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Men’s Doubles, Veteran Doubles, Men’s Singles

b) Maximum 48 teams

c) Registration fee of RM1,200 per team

d) Prizes between RM1,250 (including medal) to RM10,000 (including trophy and medal)

e) Prizes from Skechers and Starbucks

B) Individual Event – Veteran (any gender combination)

a) Maximum 24 players

b) Registration fee of RM100 per player

c) Prizes between RM125 to RM1,000 (all inclusive of medals)

d) Prizes from Skechers and Starbucks

C) Individual Event – Novice (any gender combination)

a) Maximum 24 pairs

b) Registration fee of RM50 per pair

c) Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals are up for grabs

d) Prizes from Skechers and Starbucks

20 lucky draws from both Skechers and Starbucks will be open to all players and registered spectators on the last day of the tournament. Today, the Kuching Pickleball Association has reached 80% of its target registration with players from Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Registration closes on 31 August 2024. Teams and individuals wishing to join must register for a Pickleball Global ID at https://pickleball.global/ . ID registration is free and accumulated points at BPIT 2024 can be used for global tournaments. For regular Tournament updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/BorneoPickleball/ (@BorneoPickleball).

ABOUT BPIT 2024

Borneo Pickleball International Tournament is Malaysia and Borneo’s largest international pickleball competition organised by the Kuching Pickleball Association. Teams and individuals wishing to join must register for a Pickleball Global ID at https://pickleball.global/. Registration closes on August 31, 2024. For full details, visit https://pickleball.global/compete/borneo-pickleball-international-tournament–individual-event–1608/about

ABOUT BUSINESS EVENTS SARAWAK

BESarawak was established in 2006 by the Sarawak Government as a non-profit convention and exhibition bureau to promote Sarawak for national and international business events. Support and services include, but are not limited to, developing and bidding for business events of interest, funding assistance and crafting itineraries. BESarawak is also known as ‘Biro Konvensyen Sarawak‘ (Bahasa Malaysia) or 砂拉越会议局 (Mandarin). Visit www.businesseventssarawak.com for more information.

ABOUT BUSINESS EVENTS’ LEGACY IMPACT

‘Legacy impact’ refers to the long-term, positive benefits that business events bring to sectors, communities, trade and investment, the environment, and governance. Sarawak is the first in Malaysia and Borneo to focus on legacy impact as a sustainable method of measuring the value of business events. Business events are listed as one of six sectors in the Sarawak Government’s Post COVID-19 Development Strategy to achieve economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability by 2030.

