Century-old Philips Steals the Show at TAS Shanghai: Gen Z Is Rediscovering the Art of HiFi Listening

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From 15 to 17 May, the 33rd Shanghai International High-End Audio Visual Exhibition (TAS) took place at the Shanghai International Convention Center. Philips Audio presented its full range of new products and classic masterpieces in Room 325 on 3/F under the theme of "Experience a Century of True Sound in Shanghai", creating an immersive sound pavilion that bridged eras.



Philips Audio presented its full range of new products and classic models at the 33rd TAS in Shanghai.

Over the three-day exhibition, Room 325 drew a continuous flow of visitors. The classic over-ear HiFi headphone Philips Fidelio X2HR, with its class-defying performance, became a crowd favourite, drawing young visitors lining up for a listen. Meanwhile, the newly debuted over-ear noise-canceling headphone Philips TAH6000 and TWS noise-canceling earbuds Philips TAT2200 precisely struck a chord with commuters and students craving a "portable quiet pod".

On the same day, the Philips all-in-one vinyl speaker V9000F was honoured with the Exhibition Recommended Award, further underscoring the enduring strength of Philips as a century-old acoustic brand.

Turning Critics into Converts: How Philips Is Redefining Budget HiFi

Within the "HiFi Listening Room" at the exhibition venue, the biggest draw was not a flagship model commanding five-figure prices, but the Philips Fidelio X2HR — a pair of headphone first released over eight years ago. Paired with high-end digital audio players, the listening stations were almost continuously occupied.

"I used to think HiFi was more about mystique than substance — an expensive indulgence," said a university student from Shanghai after queuing for half an hour to audition them. "However, after listening to the Fidelio X2HR, I am starting to question whether the trendy-brand headphones I paid over 2,000 yuan for were worth it at all."

Another young attendee was equally blunt, "The studio-grade sound and vocal clarity — my friend sitting next to me was wearing a pair of headphones from well-known brand priced at over 3,000 yuan, and frankly, they were no match for this."

After comparing headphones priced two to three times higher, multiple attendees at the scene reached a similar verdict: Philips Fidelio X2HR simply delivered more of what they valued — mid-range richness, immersive atmosphere, and fatigue-free listening.

Why did a headphone priced at just a few hundred yuan become the go-to listening experience for young attendees at a high-end exhibition like TAS? The answer lies in what remains when brand premium is stripped away — expert tuning and genuine acoustic engineering. It is the "punching above its weight" quality that is precisely what today’s discerning young consumers are most willing to invest in.

TAH6000: Mainland China Dual Hi-Res, LDAC, and an 80-Hour "Quiet Zone"

Should the Fidelio X2HR feature a fusion of heritage and performance, the Philips TAH6000, making its offline debut, marks a piece of technology purpose-built for modern urban life. With ANC Pro noise cancellation, Dual Hi-Res Audio Certification (Mainland China), LDAC lossless transmission, Bluetooth 6.0, and 80 hours of ultra‑long battery life… the Philips TAH6000’s spec sheet is already impressive enough. But what truly amazed young attendees on site was not such features. Instead, it was the comfort they felt the moment they put the headphones on.

"I wear glasses, and I’ve tried many over-ear headphones that press against my temples and squeeze the arms of my glasses," said a young woman wearing black-framed glasses after trying them on. "With this pair I felt nothing — I even forgot I was wearing them." Weighing just 243 grams and featuring memory foam ear pads, the Philips TAH6000 was hailed by attendees as "a universally recognized blessing for glasses wearers". One visitor joked, "These headphones are more reliable than my partner — at least they can quietly stay with me for 80 hours."

Another highlight lies in the dual-mode design, which enables wireless listening when charged, or cabled listening when the battery runs out. A frequent traveler said, "It is not convenient to use Bluetooth when you fly, so this 3.5mm jack is really practical. With a 5-minute fast charge for 4 hours of playback, I can freshen up and it’s ready to go again — much better than some big-name brands."

Many young people showed strong interest in the "adaptive noise cancellation mode" — the headphones automatically adjust the noise reduction intensity when moving from the subway to the office, with no need for manual operation. One attendee, who works as a product manager, commented, "This is what a truly seamless experience looks like — this is how technology should be."

Philips TAT2200: A 4.6g ‘Mood Pod’ That Silences the Daily Grind

In today’s TWS earphone market that is already overcrowded, what makes the Philips TAT2200 stand out? Just hear answers from attendees on site: lightweight, stable, and quiet.

Weighing just 4.6g per earbud and equipped with SecureFit anti-slip ear tips — featuring a micro-texture design for better grip — the earbuds stayed firmly in place when many young people jumped around while wearing them. "Perfect for the gym. They won’t fall off, however hard you shake."

In terms of noise reduction, the Philips TAT2200 features active noise cancellation (ANC). A commuter who spends an hour each day on the subway said after trying them, "With deep noise reduction enabled, the voices from nearby booths almost disappear. I can finally enjoy pure music."

The dual-sided 4-mic ENC call noise reduction and Bluetooth 6.0 also caught the interest of content creators on site. "When using them for calls, the wind noise resistance is pretty good."

With 36 hours of comprehensive battery life, a 10-minute fast charge for 2 hours of playback, and four color options — Obsidian Black, Moonlight White, Sakura Pink, and Ice Sea Blue — the Philips TAT2200 has been hailed by attendees "the first emotional noise‑canceling pod for young people." It’s not just an earphone — it’s also a fashion accessory for the street.

One attendee asked, "Most TWS earphones these days offer similar features. What really makes the TAT2200 different?" Another replied, "Perhaps it is the seamlessness——so light you forget you’re wearing them, so stable they won’t fall off, so quiet that only the music remains. This is what true wireless devices should be."

Vinyl Meets Wireless: A Century of Sound Reimagined

In addition to its new HiFi and noise reduction products, Philips also set up a "Vinyl Time Zone" and a "Wireless Trend‑Listening Zone". The TINA‑V9000F all‑in‑one system with a genuine black walnut wood‑grain cabinet, the STEVIE‑V3000 avant‑garde vinyl system, and the RINGO-H2000 retro on-ear Bluetooth headphones—highlighting the classic 1987 design—attracted many Gen Z visitors seeking unique ways to express themselves.

"Retro styling plus Bluetooth functionality — that contrast is really cool," said a young attendee dressed in streetwear. "Wearing these out isn’t just about listening to music — it’s about making a statement."

Why Gen Z Is Rediscovering the Art of HIFI Listening

From immersive, personal HiFi headphones to joy‑sharing wireless trendsetters, and from vinyl nostalgia to wireless freedom — over three days, Philips Audio welcomed thousands of visitors in Room 325 at TAS. Many young attendees visited with a shared question, "Can a thousand-yuan headphone really challenge its peers costing several times more?" But after trying out Philips Fidelio X2HR, they found their answer.

A college student from Shanghai told the reporter, "I used to think HiFi was more about hype than science—an expensive toy. But after hearing Philips Fidelio X2HR with my own ears, I finally understand where a century-old acoustic brand draws its confidence—truly great sound never needs a price tag to prove itself."

The exhibition also sparked a small discussion on whether noise cancellation and sound quality can go hand in hand. Some attendees felt that the Philips TAH6000 offers sufficient noise cancellation depth with balanced, fatigue-free sound quality. Others insisted that "over-ear headphones still sound more natural when open-back." A Philips Audio representative explained that different products serve different scenarios: Philips Fidelio X2HR delivers pure HiFi, Philips TAH6000 provides portable noise cancellation, and Philips TAT2200 meets the need for wireless freedom—together, the three form a sound solution that covers every scenario.

Philips Audio firmly believes that the true meaning of sound lies in connecting people with time and conveying the warmth of love. Moving forward, Philips will continue to offer products that dare to challenge and dare to break the boundaries, making high-quality audio no longer out of reach—accompanying every generation of young people as they listen to what they love and chase their horizons.

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