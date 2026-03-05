CJ 4DPLEX’S MULTISENSORY 4DX PREMIUM FORMAT DELIVERS RECORD-BREAKING GROWTH IN INDIA IN 2025

Strong Mix of Indian and Hollywood Titles Drives 4DX Highest-Grossing Year Ever in India, Up 40.18% at the Box Office

BURBANK, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CJ 4DPLEX , the world’s leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, today reported massive theatrical box office growth in 2025 across its multisensory 4DX premium format in India, delivering 40% year-over-year growth. This performance exceeded the broader Indian box office, which increased 13.2% in 2025 compared to 2024.

The company’s continued expansion was driven by strong exhibitor partnerships, rising demand for premium formats, and a slate of blockbuster releases that resonated with audiences seeking immersive theatrical experiences. 4DX achieved its highest-grossing year ever in India to date, closing the year out with 35 screens and a 38% increase in admissions year over year, reflecting sustained demand for immersive theatrical experiences and a diverse slate of global and local titles.

This year’s top performing titles included Indian, Hollywood and Anime titles, this broad mix of content demonstrates the multisensory premium format’s successful integration into Indian moviegoing culture. In October 2025, all three major Indian titles were showcased in 4DX, marking a milestone in the format’s expansion. Momentum continued into 2026, with two of the year’s biggest local films, Rajasaab and Border 2, already in 4DX auditoriums.

Top-performing titles in 4DX included:

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1: The Movie

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Chhaava

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1

"Even in today’s challenging theatrical environment, CJ 4DPLEX’s premium offerings continue to grow globally by providing something extremely unique for moviegoers," said Jun Bang, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "4DX can be installed within existing auditoriums, allowing theaters worldwide to convert more screens into strong revenue performers without additional real estate. Its programming-neutral model also gives exhibitors greater flexibility and control, helping ensure premium moviegoing remains strong for the long term."

"We’re seeing a strong response to 4DX from Indian audiences because it delivers a clear and compelling upgrade to the traditional moviegoing experience," said Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX. "We are committed to expanding our lineup of Indian titles, complemented by top Hollywood releases, anime, and music-driven 4DX content, to ensure a diverse and high-impact programming slate for the market."

4DX locations across India delivered strong performance, reflecting growing demand for enhanced movie theater experiences nationwide.

