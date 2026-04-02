COSRX Expands Amazon U.S. Lineup with Renewed Toner Pads and Viral 5 PDRN Eye Patch

NEW YORK, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — With skin longevity, barrier-first skincare, and "low-effort, high-impact routines" trending across TikTok and search in 2026, one question continues to surface: What is the simplest way to improve skin texture, hydration, and glow – without adding more steps?

COSRX, the globally recognized K-beauty brand known for its results-driven formulations, answers that question with the U.S. launch of its newly upgraded One Step Pad collection on Amazon – alongside the expansion of its viral PDRN line with the 5 PDRN Collagen Vitalizing Hydrogel Eye Patch, now also available on Amazon.



COSRX Expands Amazon U.S. Lineup with Renewed Toner Pads

A Korean Skincare Staple: Toner Pads

Toner Pads have long been a staple in Korean skincare and COSRX’s One Step Pads are widely regarded as one of the originals that helped shape the category as consumers know it today. Familiar, trusted, and deeply embedded in everyday routines, they’ve become a go-to essential in Korea for effortless skin prep.

Now, they’re back bigger and better than ever. Designed as a multi-functional, time-saving step, each pad delivers targeted care in seconds. Use as a quick 3-minute mask or a gentle post-cleanse swipe to refine texture, rebalance the skin, and enhance absorption for the steps that follow.

Each jar contains 100 pre-soaked pads, making them a practical, season-long essential for daily use.

Targeted Solutions for Every Skin Concern

The newly launched lineup introduces four targeted options, each formulated to address specific skin needs:

One Step Original Blemish Pore Clear Pad

Designed for blemish-prone skin, this formula helps remove impurities and excess sebum while improving the appearance of uneven tone and post-blemish marks on both face and body. Ideal for those looking to maintain clearer-looking skin with minimal irritation.

One Step Original Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Pad

Building on COSRX’s viral Peptide products – including its widely recognized Peptide eye patches and 6 Peptide booster serum – this pad format delivers low molecular Collagen and three types of Peptides to support a firmer, more elastic-looking complexion. The formula provides moisture-plumping hydration and a subtle cooling effect, helping to smooth skin texture and create a more even, makeup-ready base.

One Step Original Clear Skin Calming Pad

Targeting sensitive and stressed skin, this pad delivers instant soothing care with ingredients such as Green Tea and Centella Asiatica. A mild PHA exfoliation helps refine uneven texture while maintaining skin comfort, making it suitable for daily use.

One Step Original Tone Clarifying Moisture Pad

Formulated with Alpha-arbutin, Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Glutathione, this pad focuses on tone balance and visible brightening. Combined with Rice Water and Hyaluronic Acid, it delivers deep hydration while helping to reduce the appearance of dark spots and dullness.

From TikTok to Amazon: Viral PDRN Eye Patches Expand Availability

In addition to the pad launch, COSRX is expanding access to one of its most talked-about products: the 5 PDRN Collagen Vitalizing Hydrogel Eye Patch, which gained traction on TikTok for its visible under-eye brightening results. Powered by a 5-PDRN complex derived from Salmon, Botanical, and Microbial Sources, the formula is designed to support skin revitalization and improve the appearance of dark circles.

Each patch is made from 85g of solidified serum, allowing it to adhere closely to the skin while delivering active ingredients such as Vitamin C and Glutathione. The result is a visibly refreshed, more radiant under-eye appearance in just 10 minutes per day.

Simplifying Skincare Without Compromising Results

As skincare trends continue to evolve toward minimal routines with maximum efficacy, COSRX’s latest Amazon launches reflect a broader shift in consumer behavior: fewer steps, smarter formats, and ingredients that deliver visible results.

By combining ease of use, targeted treatment, and clinically relevant actives, the brand continues to bridge the gap between accessibility and performance.

About COSRX

Rooted in science and driven by results, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its high-performance yet affordable formulations that target real skin concerns with minimal ingredients and maximum efficacy. Trusted by skincare lovers worldwide, COSRX delivers visible results through carefully selected actives in concentrated doses. Discover its award-winning lineup at retailers including COSRX.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. Follow @cosrx on Instagram and TikTok for the latest product drops, tips, and trends.

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