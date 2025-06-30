Drifting with Passion! Hong Kong’s TRC Team Advances to Top 16 at FDJ2 International Drift Championship

HONG KONG, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Formula Drift Japan 2 (FDJ2) international drift championship is heating up, with the third round concluding successfully on 7–8 June 2025 at the Ebisu Circuit in Japan. The Hong Kong-based TRC team delivered an outstanding performance, standing out among the world’s top racers through skill and teamwork. KCM Trade x TRC racer Ken Yeung stormed into the Top 16, while teammate RSR x TRC racer Timmy Woo advanced to the Top 32, marking another proud moment for Hong Kong’s drifting scene.

Star Line-up Shines on the Track

TRC entered this year’s FDJ2 with a diverse and elite team that quickly drew attention. At the helm was Team Manager James Tang (Tang Chi Lun), a veteran with over 20 years of motorsport experience, including appearances in top-tier races such as the TCR International Series. Each racer brought a unique background: Hubert Li, a wine merchant; Ken Yeung, founder of AGM Motor; and Ryan Tsui, CEO of a fintech group, are all experienced racers. Adding to the mix was two-time RC Drift World Champion Timmy Woo, making his mark on full-scale circuits. This eclectic lineup made the TRC team a standout on the track.

Drift Battles at the Limit – Scores That Prove Their Mettle

Ken Yeung, behind the wheel of a Toyota ALTEZZA (SXE10), delivered a dominant solo run with scores of 25 (angle), 22 (style), and 26 (line), totaling 73 points, securing his place in the Top 32. He then advanced into the Top 16 with technical finesse during the tandem battles.

Timmy Woo, driving a Toyota GR86 (ZN8), also impressed with a powerful solo run in the Top 36 qualifiers. Leveraging his remote-control racing experience, he converted it into real-world performance, scoring 21 (angle), 23 (style), and 29 (line) — again totaling 73 points, securing his advancement to the Top 32.

Additionally, Ryan Tsui in his Toyota CHASER (JZX100) and Hubert Li in the Toyota GR86 (ZN8) also delivered commendable solo runs, gaining valuable experience for future competition.



Drift Racer: Ken Yeung, KCM Trade x TRC (right), and Timmy Woo, RSR x TRC (middle).

5-Minute Countdown to Victory – Pit Crew Delivers Under Pressure

During practice, a TRC vehicle experienced a sudden mechanical failure, triggering a brief crisis. Rising to the occasion, the support crew swiftly replaced and tuned the faulty component within just five minutes, enabling the driver to rejoin the competition and continue fighting.

Taking on the World – Hong Kong Drifters Open a New Chapter

By travelling to Japan for the FDJ2, TRC’s Hong Kong drivers stood shoulder-to-shoulder with international rivals from diverse industries, injecting fresh momentum into the Asian drifting scene. Excitingly, TRC is set to field 14-year-old Julian Kwok in the July round, continuing to pursue excellence and proudly carry the Hong Kong spirit forward.

About TRC (TYPE R CLUB) – Hong Kong Drift Team

Founded in 2000, the TRC team is dedicated to promoting motorsport culture, from touring car races to drifting. Based at Zhuhai International Circuit, the team comprises cross-disciplinary professionals from Hong Kong, including race managers, entrepreneurs, and seasoned drivers with rich international experience.

TRC has actively competed in premier Asian events such as CTCC and CEC, claiming the International GT4 Class Championship at the 2019 CEC and achieving strong results in the 2024 CTCC season. Through partnerships with KCM Trade and RSR, TRC continues to expand its global footprint, foster the next generation of racers, and advance the sport of drifting.

TRC FaceBook: http://bit.ly/3TLuXsV

Email: driftteam@kcmtrade.com

Source