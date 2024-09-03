SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The prestigious Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards 2024 showcased the pinnacle of excellence among Asia’s most distinguished industry leaders and enterprises, with a grand celebration at the Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, Thailand. Organized by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Linchpin of Asia Awards is a premier recognition program dedicated to honoring only the most excellent and elite industry leaders and enterprises exclusively selected across Asia.



Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards 2024 Recognizes Asia’s Leading Industry Trailblazers

The Awards stands as the pinnacle of recognition for entrepreneurship with the winners drawn exclusively from the illustrious alumni of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA), which is held annually in 16 markets, making it the largest and most recognized awards for entrepreneurship in the region.

The Linchpin of Asia Awards trophy plate is professionally crafted from high-quality pewter by Royal Selangor, the world’s foremost name in quality pewter manufacture. The plate’s intricate design combines three remarkable elements that embody the essence of Asia’s finest leaders and enterprises: the national flower of each country in Asia reflects the winner’s profound pride as a true representative of their nation, the exquisite map of Asia at the plate’s core signifies the recognition of the linchpins of progress, and the bespoke engraving immortalizes the winner’s legacy that will reverberate through time. All of these stand perfectly as a testament to the winner’s unrivaled excellence and transformative influence, celebrating the brilliance of all their achievements.

Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, emphasized fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation as vital components for Asia’s continued economic growth and development. “By honoring these extraordinary leaders and enterprises, we are setting a powerful example for others to rise to the same heights of excellence and influence. Their achievements are not just commendable—they are essential to driving the sustainable growth of our economies and uplifting the communities we serve.”

The awardees of this year’s Linchpin of Asia Awards embody the extraordinary potential and dynamic spirit that drive Asia’s business landscape. Each of these trailblazers has carved out a unique niche within their respective industries, setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation. Their achievements are not just milestones for their companies but are also catalysts for broader industry advancements and societal progress.

Visionary Founder Chou Chun-Chi has been instrumental in Sinyi Realty Inc.’s remarkable growth and success journey, having spearheaded the company’s operation expansion across multiple sectors and regions while earning top 5% rankings in corporate governance. Guided by his philosophy of “appropriate profit”, Chou has driven the company’s diversification in real estate, from development and sales to brokerage and home services, with a strong focus on innovative, customer-centric solutions. Under his leadership, Sinyi Realty has become a recognized leader in the industry, known for its integrity, sustainable growth, and commitment to delivering lasting value.

Thailand’s Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited (MTL) has set a new benchmark in the financial services industry by continually providing innovative products and services that satisfy the evolving needs of its customers. Committed to becoming the “No.1 Most Trusted Lifetime Partner in Life & Health Planning”, MTL has successfully implemented strategies to democratize insurance across all segments and reach previously untapped segments. MTL has adeptly addressed the demands of Thailand’s digitally savvy, aging society and other business-impacting factors by embracing technology and leveraging a diverse network of partners across industries such as hospitals, healthcare, banking, e-commerce and real estate, thereby strengthening its market leadership.

Since 1970, Taiwan Alpha Electronic Co., Ltd. has been at the forefront of innovation in the manufacturing industry, specializing in potentiometers, switches, and encoders used in professional audio, lighting, and home appliances. As a key market player, the company has expanded its core business by introducing membrane sensors and tapping into emerging sectors such as wearable devices and rehabilitation technology. With a steadfast commitment to “quality, service, and responsibility”, the company drives innovation and aims to become a global leader in electronic components. Guided by principles of customer satisfaction, ethical practices, and continuous improvement, Taiwan Alpha is dedicated to shaping the future of the industry.

The Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards 2024 is supported by the Business Networking Club Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, Malaysia Chambers Jakarta, Malaysian Investment Development Authority, Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Myanmar Business Executives Association, and Singapore-Thai Chamber Of Commerce. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distributor, while Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Dailywire.asia, Hong Kong Economic Times, and SME Magazine are the media partners.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards 2024

The prestigious Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards is a premier recognition program dedicated to honoring only the excellent, the most elite, and the best of the best industry leaders and enterprises exclusively selected across Asia. The award honors the best business leaders and enterprises in Asia who have triumphed in the ever-changing waters of business, forging success at the peak of their respective industries, and provides them with the ideal platform for regional collaborations in 16 countries and across 24 industries. For more information, visit https://apea.asia/linchpinofasiaawards/.

Source