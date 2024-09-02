Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny: How to watch, full fight card, and more

Japan’s Naoya Inoue will face Ireland’s TJ Doheny in the boxing ring this week; here’s how to watch. (PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

In an attempt to defend his undisputed super bantamweight title, Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue will step into the ring against former IBF champion TJ Doheny on September 3rd at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Their fight will be paired with yet another title fight between Yoshiki Takei and Daigo Higa, for Takei’s WBO bantamweight title.

The fights will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the U.S – there are three other fights on the card that night, though none of them will be a part of the broadcast. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Inoue vs. Doheny fight, including the full fight card and how you can stream it.

How to watch the Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny fight:

Date: Tuesday, September 3

Start time: event begins at 5:45 a.m. ET

Location: Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

TV channel/streaming: ESPN+, VPN

When is the Inoue vs. Doheny fight?

The fight between Naoya Inoue and TJ Doheny is happening on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

What channel is the Inoue vs. Doheny fight on?

The fight between Israel Naoya Inoue and TJ Doheny will be available in the US on ESPN+.

Not interested in paying for an ESPN+ subscription just to watch one match? Keep reading to find out how to watch the fight for less with the help of a VPN.

Where to watch the Inoue vs. Doheny fight:

The Inouye vs. Doheny fight will stream live on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription also grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10.99/month at ESPN

Inoue vs. Doheny fight card

Main card:

Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny, 12 rounds, for Inoue’s super bantamweight title

Yoshiki Takei vs. Daigo Higa, 12 rounds, for Takei’s WBO bantamweight title

Non-televised card:

Ismael Barroso vs. Andy Hiraoka, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Jin Sasaki vs. Qamil Balla, 12 rounds, welterweights

Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Ryuya Tsugawa, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

