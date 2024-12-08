Flight passengers dive into myths and legends surrounding this busy airport

The Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, has caught the attention of many visitors over the years for its history, art and layout of the buildings.

Visit Denver, a platform that markets travel to Denver, has an entire page dedicated to outlining the “myths and legends” associated with the airport.

“From lizard people and space aliens to secret underground bunkers and a cursed horse, Denver International Airport (DEN) has been a magnet for myths and legends since it opened in 1995,” reads the site.

The airport is larger than the California city of San Francisco, measuring 53 square miles, according to Fly Denver, while San Francisco is less than 50 square miles, according to Visit California.

Many believe the airport was built by secret societies, citing the dedication capstone, which shows symbols of the Freemasons, a men-only fraternal organization and the New World Airport Commission, which, according to Visit Denver, does not exist.

Denver is the third-busiest airport in the U.S. with more than 77 million passengers traveling through it in 2023, according to Fly Denver.

“Another related legend is that there are miles of underground tunnels and layer upon layer of secret buildings and bunkers beneath the airport, which the members of the aforementioned secret societies plan to use to ride out the coming apocalypse,” says the site.

Displayed around the airport is apocalyptic artwork depicting scenes of death and war, further fueling the curiosity of visitors.

One of the most controversial pieces of art is a sculpture of the “cursed horse.”

The blue horse statue stands 32-feet-tall, with red glowing eyes, nicknamed “Blucifer” by travelers.

“Some even claim that his glowing red eyes indicate that he represents one of the steeds that will be ridden by the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, although [the artist] said they were simply meant to honor the wild spirit of the West,” according to Visit Denver.

Gargoyle sculptures are spread through the airport as well.

Social media users have discussed the airport across different platforms, sharing their thoughts behind the myths.

“The crazy thing in Denver airport is when you are on the under ground trains, if you keep an eye out the window, you’ll see an absurd amount of tunnels that trail off into the distance. Whats down there,” wrote one person on Reddit.

Another user commented, “I hate how you have to drive right past that ugly blue demon horse ‘Blucifer’ on the way in. Rumor has it that the guy that made that horse was killed when it fell on him.”

“Denver airport is a portal. The weirdest place. You can feel it,” one user posted on X.

“Why would someone put frightening images in a place where people are already scared or have anxiety? Fear of flying on planes has already been a thing since people could fly on planes,” posted a Redditor.

One man posted on X, “The Denver airport really is serving Hunger Games core aesthetics.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Denver International Airport for comment.

