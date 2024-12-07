The 30+ Walmart deals you need to shop this weekend, including Apple, Shark, KitchenAid and more

According to the folks at the Oxford Dictionary, 2024’s Word of the Year is brain rot, “a term used to capture concerns about the impact of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media.” We couldn’t agree more, which is why we demand that you log off Insta, TikTok, Facebook and Bluesky right this minute and take in some high-quality online content, like what’s going on over at Walmart‘s weekend sale.

As you contemplate a little end-of-year treat for yourself and/or get ready to pounce on that holiday shopping list, may we suggest a toasty-warm puffer coat for a ridonculous $35 (down from $105), a brand-spanking-new Roku for less than $20, a pair of white gold earrings for a dazzling $15 ($100 off!) or one of the other superstar steals below.

Ironic, we know, but somehow, taking advantage of these marvelous markdowns is both really smart and … a no-brainer.

Top Walmart weekend deals:

Best Walmart weekend deals: 70% off or more

Walmart Suit up this flannel season in style! This plaid button-down is the perfect addition to any wintry wardrobe. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it’s ideal for layering with your favorite warm jacket. Plus, it comes 14 different plaid shades — all for just $13 (lowest price ever alert). $13 at Walmart

Walmart Hoops are a style staple, not least because they look beautiful dressed up or down. These C&C earrings take that look to the next level, with 18-karat white gold plating, tastefully crusted with dazzling Swarovski crystals. Another plus: They’re hypoallergenic and contain no lead or nickel, so they won’t cause probs for even the most sensitive skin. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Don’t let its svelte profile fool you; this cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. The Yahoo reader favorite is now down to $70 (and the lowest price we’ve seen it!). $70 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: $10 or less

Walmart Anyone who spends a lot of time in their car absolutely needs this digital tire pressure gauge. It’s small enough to store in your glove box or in the compartment between the front seats, and using it is a breeze. “I have one of these in every car I have. They are accurate and easy to use. The digital readout is easy to read,” one customer wrote in their review. If your vehicle of choice is a bike, you’ll be happy to know this gadget works on those tires as well. $9 at Walmart

Walmart With an interior covered in faux fur that’s tootsie-friendly, these open-toe slippers will keep you warm during this transitional weather and beyond. The supportive insole keeps your dogs from barking after a long day, while an anti-skid sole ensures you can also wear them outside. Available in two additional colors — white and black. $9 at Walmart

Walmart You can never have too many pairs of socks, right? This Joyspun set is super cozy and comes in a few different color options. They’re as comfy as they are stylish and make an appropriately ideal stocking stuffer. $10 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Gifts and holiday

Walmart Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn’t mean you should just grin and bear it. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you (or anyone on your Nice List), we found one on sale for $50, all the way down from $160! Flip through 20 speeds and six massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need. $50 at Walmart

Walmart No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you: These sparkling studs are indeed a whopping $95 off. They’re destined to become your giftee’s go-to pair, as they are the perfect size for everyday wear. The halo style adds extra shimmer to enhance the 18-karat white gold plated finish. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic and come packaged in a giftable box — perfect for the holidays. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Rock around the Christmas tree in style this season — this tinsel-tastic sparkler will be sure to add extra holiday cheer to any room you place it in. It’s ready to glow with dozens of warm white LED lights for the perfect festive look. $150 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Toys and games

Walmart Perfect for the casual builder, this 758-piece set includes nine adorable plants and flowers that can be split among the entire family. A number of reviewers gushed that this was this was their first time building Legos post-childhood and agreed that this was the perfect reintroduction. $40 at Walmart

Walmart With Sorry!, players have no option but to turn on each other to try to win the game. You’ll chase your opponents around the board while trying to get your pawns to the finish line. Cards tell you to move forward and back and can even send you back to the start, making for an exciting evening. $10 at Walmart

Walmart No game night is complete without a competitive round or two of Scrabble, and if your family’s set is a little worse for wear (or missing a couple of vowels), grab a new one for just $10. $10 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Tech

Walmart Don’t want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $19 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your Wi-Fi, and soon you’ll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months. It makes a terrific gift as well. $19 at Walmart

Walmart A MacBook Air for only $599? Someone pinch us. Another plus: The battery life is impeccable, with up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. And while there are newer models, this is speedy and sleek and it’s got the goods you need at the lowest price we’ve seen. $599 at Walmart

Walmart It’s about time to start hunkering down indoors, and nothing says “cozy winter’s night” like a festive movie marathon. Make sure your entertainment setup is ready for all the family fun to come with this sharp-looking 55″ number from Hisense, which offers stunning 4K ULED resolution and easy connectivity to all your favorite streaming apps thanks to Roku built in. $288 at Walmart

Walmart These over-the-ears feature 22 hours of playback with Active Noise Canceling on and a whopping 40 hours of playback with it off. Forgot to charge them? No problem. With the Fast Fuel feature, a mere 10-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. $89 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Outdoor

Walmart Late fall storms can be windy, and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size by hand. This chainsaw is lightweight and simple to use, but don’t let the demure size fool you. With a six-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to handle most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won’t accidentally start things up while carrying it. $30 at Walmart

Walmart ‘Tis the season for frozen car batteries, which is why this jump starter — now discounted a whopping $123 — can literally be a lifesaver. It comes with intelligent clamps that will notify you if there are any issues and LED lights so you can see at night. It also works as a strobe light or an SOS light in an emergency and as a power bank for your electronic devices. $56 at Walmart

Walmart Shoveling snow the old-school way can be exhausting, not to mention nearly back-breaking. With an electric option like this one, you’ll have a whole lot of help cleaning up after Mother Nature’s latest onslaught. You’ll get up to 45 minutes of runtime with a fully charged battery, meaning you can quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios and more — the shovel will leave a 12″ clearing path and 6″ clearing depth. Best of all, the ergonomic design eliminates back pain… ahh, sweet relief! $247 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Kitchen

Walmart If a standard air fryer simply won’t suffice for your cooking needs, then behold this one from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line. The extra-large size and TriZone technology means you can cook two different foods at once. Choose from six colors including White Icing (shown here), Cornflower Blue and Sage Green. $68 at Walmart

Walmart Preparing homemade meals is much more enjoyable when you’re not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don’t have to spend a fortune. These are made from induction-ready granite material, so they’re safe for all stovetops, and nonstick so they’re great for any at-home chef. Save over 60% on this hard-working set. $80 at Walmart

Walmart The word Aid in its name isn’t a throwaway — this timeless kitchen standby will do all the heavy lifting for you, whether you’re cooking or baking a culinary treat. Score $100 off right now at Walmart on the 4.5-quart, tilt-head model in Silver or Pistachio (pictured) — its lowest price this year. $259 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Home

Walmart If there’s one type of Shark we’re always happy to run into, it’s one that’s on sale — and this over-50% off deal is pretty Jaws-dropping. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies. $97 at Walmart

Walmart If your go-to bags have seen better travel days, it’s time to level up. Lightweight and durable, each piece of this three-piece luggage set suitcase has 360° silent spinner wheels, so you can easily maneuver around the airport and book it during those tight layovers. Inside, you’ll find zippered dividers to keep your belongings secure. Oh, and did we mention you can choose from seven colors? $81 at Walmart

Walmart Pick up these pair of Serta gel memory foam pillows while they’re down to $39. They’re cooling to help you avoid night sweats while you’ve got the heat cranking in the winter, and they’re supportive to boot. The memory foam will cradle your head and neck for a better night’s sleep, too. $39 at Walmart

Walmart Save time, space and money with this two-in-one cleaner, which both vacuums and mops to clean up just about any floor-bound mess you’re likely to come across in your home. It’s cordless, with a 30-minute runtime on a full charge, and safe for all sealed hard floors and surfaces. $150 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Style

Walmart March your way into a loved one’s heart this holiday season by gifting them a pair of comfy, all-day walking shoes — and grab another for yourself while you’re at it. These Skechers slip-ons have a soft, breathable mesh upper and memory foam insole for cushioning and support. Wide-width options ensure a cozy fit for everyone. $40 at Walmart

Walmart A trusty cardigan is a great addition to any cold-weather wardrobe — and for just $10 and in a dozen colors, why not grab a couple of these to snuggle up with for the rest of the chilly season? Choose from sizes XS-4X. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Trends come and go, but a classic puffer jacket will always stick around. This simple pick — just $35! — features the most flattering quilted pattern and is topped off with a cozy faux fur-lined collar. It also has zip-closure pockets so you can securely stash all your essentials. Snag it in any of four colors in sizes S to 3X. $35 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Beauty

Walmart If your current toothbrush isn’t cutting it, this electric one will leave your teeth cleaner than you could have imagined possible. To accomplish this noble task, it uses 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. You’ll also get eight brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. $23 at Walmart

Walmart This set promises to nourish lackluster strands using a blend of nettle extract, argan and tea tree oils and red Korean seaweed. The thickening formula is meant to be used by all hair types, and is paraben-, sulfate- and silicone-free. $35 at Walmart

Walmart Want to feel more confident with every smile? It’s time to brighten things up. These strips promise to remove over 15 years of stains after just seven days of consistent use. The advanced-seal no-slip grip on these strips will keep them firmly in place to let them work their magic, leaving your teeth up to eight levels whiter. $25 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more.

Source