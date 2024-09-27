Fresver Beauty Brings Wellness and Beauty Treatment to Buangkok with Their Recent Opening

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fresver Beauty, a renowned leader in beauty and wellness services in Singapore with a rich history dating back to 1988, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new outlet in Buangkok. This relocation from Hougang, where the outlet first opened in 2008, marks a significant milestone in bringing their specialised treatments closer to the local community.



Fresver Beauty Buangkok Outlet Opening

Treatments and Services Offered in Fresver Beauty Buangkok

The new Buangkok branch offers a wide range of signature treatments, including Fresver Beauty’s exclusive Womb & Ovary Mud Moxibustion Treatment, a traditional Chinese womb massage that has shown promise in relieving menstrual discomfort and preventing early menopause and ageing.

In addition to their award-winning wellness treatments, the Buangkok outlet also provides a comprehensive range of facial services tailored to various skin concerns including acne, ageing, wrinkles, dehydration, uneven skin tone and more. From enhancing reproductive health to achieving radiant skin, Fresver Beauty offers women a one-stop solution for addressing their beauty and body wellness needs, especially in their latest location.

Why You Should Visit Fresver Beauty’s Buangkok Outlet

The Buangkok outlet is a welcome addition to the North-East Singapore residents seeking top-notch beauty and wellness services.

Here’s what residents can look forward to:

Strategic Location: Situated in Sengkang Grand Mall, the outlet is easily accessible for residents in the Buangkok area. MRT Convenience: The outlet is located just outside Buangkok MRT Station, Exit A, making it a convenient stop for commuters and those travelling from other parts of Singapore . Spacious and Well-Equipped: The outlet features seven spacious and well-equipped treatment rooms, providing a comfortable and private environment for consultations and treatments. Nearby Amenities: Enjoy the convenience of dining and shopping options available in Sengkang Grand Mall, making it a one-stop destination for beauty and wellness.

The launch of the Buangkok outlet brings Fresver Beauty’s total number of outlets to four, with other branches located in Tampines, Tiong Bahru, and Kovan. To celebrate, Fresver Beauty is offering a special welcome to new customers throughout October 2024. Simply WhatsApp “FRESVER@BUANGKOK” to +65 88006177 for a chance to win a pampering Facial Spa treatment. Terms and Conditions apply.

“We’re thrilled to bring Fresver Beauty to the heart of North-East Singapore with our new Buangkok outlet. Our commitment to providing personalised care and exceptional beauty services remains unwavering. We invite residents to experience our differences and discover a new level of self-care and relaxation,” said Anna Goh, Business Development Manager at Fresver Beauty.

About Fresver Beauty

Founded in 1988, Fresver Beauty is a pioneer in beauty and wellness in Singapore. With decades of experience and a team of highly skilled therapists, the company continues to offer innovative treatments that integrate traditional practices with modern skincare techniques. The brand is committed to improving the well-being of its clients, offering a wide range of services across its conveniently located outlets.

Source