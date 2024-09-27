Ocean Park Chairman discusses welcoming a pair of giant pandas to Hong Kong

Ocean Park Chairman Paulo Pong talks about the arrival of a pair of pandas at the park, and the boost they will bring to local tourism.
02:55
an hour ago
Share
Ocean Park Chairman Paulo Pong talks about the arrival of a pair of pandas at the park, and the boost they will bring to local tourism.
02:55
an hour ago
Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024