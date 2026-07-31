Gauth Launches AI Course Feature to Transform Learning into Immersive Video Stories

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Gauth recently announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Course feature, powered by Seedance 2.5, designed to revolutionize how high school and college students learn by transforming abstract concepts into highly contextualized, visual video stories. The new functionality reinforces Gauth’s mission to make quality learning universally available through technology.



Gauth AI Course

For students facing academic challenges, traditional private tutoring often costs $40-80 per hour, creating significant barriers for families with limited resources. Gauth’s updated platform transforms this landscape as a comprehensive all-in-one study solution that combines Pro-level Solving capabilities with immersive AI-generated video courses and visual learning tools. The platform offers the guidance of a personal tutor without the prohibitive expense, delivering professional-grade educational support through an integrated ecosystem designed for modern student needs. The visual learning tools specifically help students decode complex diagrams, graphs, and geometric relationships by presenting them in interactive, color-coded formats that make abstract concepts immediately tangible and easier to master.

The AI That Actually Teaches Through Storytelling

Unlike conventional homework helpers that simply provide solutions, Gauth’s AI Course engages students through cinematic, AI-generated visuals and narration that bring subjects like history and science to life. Students can travel back to historic moments, visually track the physics of moving electrons, or get immersed in a Shakespeare play. Each video is paired with structured mindmaps, frameworks, and quick-fire Q&A designed for active recall—plus a 24/7 AI Tutor for instant deep dives whenever curiosity strikes. This approach addresses a critical pain point for students who struggle to understand abstract material when working alone late at night or when classroom instruction moves too quickly.

Feature Highlights Designed for Real Student Needs

The AI Course experience offers two distinct pathways: Cinematic PGC Courses featuring polished, expert-crafted stories on complex topics, and Create Your Own (UGC) functionality where students tap "+Create", tell the AI their topic and skill level, and Gauth instantly generates a custom micro-course tailored just for them. Whether studying World War I or photosynthesis, learners can pause videos at any second to ask the built-in AI Tutor questions, take interactive quizzes, and explore side topics without losing progress. Students are already sharing their breakthrough moments and custom courses on social media, demonstrating how the tool helps them master difficult concepts, as seen in recent features on Gauth’s official TikTok channel: https://www.tiktok.com/@gauthofficial/video/7666121489229352222.

Recent coverage by Business Insider highlighted Gauth’s strategic collaboration with Seedance 2.5, ByteDance’s AI video platform, to power its new cinematic lessons (https://www.businessinsider.com/seedance-bytedance-education-push-study-app-gauth-ai-animations-2026-7). Industry observers recognize this move as a significant push into education-focused AI applications that prioritize pedagogical soundness alongside technological innovation.

Accessibility and Availability

The enhanced AI Course feature is now available to all Gauth users. Students can access the platform at https://www.gauth.com/course or download the mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Visit https://www.gauth.com/ to explore the full range of learning tools and begin your personalized study journey today.

About Gauth

Gauth is your AI study companion, dedicated to democratizing access to quality education. Through advanced artificial intelligence and a commitment to academic excellence, Gauth empowers students worldwide to understand concepts deeply, solve problems confidently, and achieve their academic potential. Gauth it, Ace it!

Media Contact

Support Team: support@gauth.com

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