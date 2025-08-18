GC Biopharma Signs MOU with Thai Red Cross Society to Strengthen Collaboration on Plasma-Derived Therapies

YONGIN, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GC Biopharma (006280.KS), a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Thai Red Cross Society (TRCS) to cooperate on workforce training for the production of plasma-derived medicinal products.

This MOU formalizes and deepens a relationship that began in 2015, when GC Biopharma supported TRCS to establish a plasma fractionation facility in Thailand, and reflects the ongoing strategic collaboration between the two parties.

Under the terms of the MOU, GC Biopharma and TRCS will jointly develop and operate on-site training and exchange programs for local production personnel. These programs aim to transfer GC Biopharma’s advanced manufacturing technologies and expertise to support the development of local capabilities.

In addition, both parties intend to continue identifying and expanding collaborative opportunities that align with their respective strengths and interests. The scope of cooperation will be gradually broadened to include potential joint projects such as the transfer of new processing technologies for plasma by-products and other strategic projects.

“This MOU is a significant step in broadening the reach of GC Biopharma’s advanced technology and production standards across Asia,” said Hyoungjun Park, Vice President of GC Biopharma. “Through our collaboration with the TRCS, we aim to achieve mutual growth while contributing to the public good.”

“Enhancing our personnel’s capabilities through specialized training and direct knowledge transfer from GC Biopharma is essential to maintaining the quality, safety, and continuity of plasma-derived medicinal products production in Thailand,” said Assoc. Prof. Dootchai Chaiwanichsiri, Director of the National Blood Centre, TRCS. “This collaboration not only supports the human resource development but also represents an important step for technology transfer and playing a vital role in strengthening the country’s pharmaceutical and public health security.”

Meanwhile, GC Biopharma continues to expand its global plasma-derived therapeutics business. In addition to entering the U.S. immunoglobulin market in 2024, the company is actively building partnerships in Southeast Asia, where domestic fractionation capabilities remain limited.

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yong-in, South Korea. The company has over half a century of experience in the development and manufacturing of plasma derivatives and vaccines, and is expanding its global presence with successful US market entry of Alyglo® (intravenous immunoglobulin G) in 2024. In line with its mission to meet the demands of future healthcare, GC Biopharma continues to drive innovation by leveraging its core R&D capabilities in engineering of proteins, mRNAs, and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) drug delivery platform to develop therapeutics for the field of rare disease as well as I&I (Immunology & Inflammation). To learn more about the company, visit https://www.gcbiopharma.com/eng/

This press release may contain biopharmaceuticals in forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma’s management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. GC Biopharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

