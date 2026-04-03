50+ Countries and regions and Nearly 500 Booths with HK$1 Offers

Targeting Attendance to Surpass 260,000

HONG KONG, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by the Exhibition Group, the "Hong Kong International Food Tasting Festival 2026" (the "Expo") officially opened today at Halls 1ABCD of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event runs until 7 April 2026 (Tuesday), spanning five days over the Easter holiday and bringing a brand-new gourmet consumption experience to citizens across Hong Kong. Following a successful comeback last year that attracted close to 260,000 visitors, this year’s Expo builds on that momentum with a comprehensive scale-up, bringing together international specialty ingredients, popular souvenir foods and authentic delicacies from over 50 countries and regions. With nearly 500 booths, the event offers a wide variety of dining choices, highlighting the concept of "Taste Before Purchase". The exhibits cover a diverse range of categories, including frozen seafood, meat and vegetarian products, halal foods, premium ingredients, snacks, dairy products, health and organic foods, assorted teas and beverages, grains, and a variety of wines and spirits. Complemented by multiple themed zones and a rich program of activities, the Expo is poised to become the must-visit food and shopping carnival of the Easter holiday season.



"Hong Kong International Food Tasting Festival 2026" Opens Today

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Ms. Scarlett Mok, representative of The Club, HKT’s digital investment business; Ms. Lana Wong, Artist; Ms. Candy Wong, Executive Director of Power Angels Social Enterprise Limited; Mr. Martin Kwok, Director of T Cube Culture and Education Limited; Mr. Patrick Li, Founder of Meilok Store; Ms. Emily Ng, Chief Operating Officer of EeMee Productions; Mr. Andy Wong, Editor-in-Chief of Hong Kong Singer Channel; Dr. Purple Li, Founder of Purple Music World, and Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group Limited.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, said: "Following its comeback last year, the Expo set new records in both attendance and sales despite the challenges of cross-boundary spending and outbound travel among Hong Kong residents, earning the media accolade of the ‘Easter Miracle.’ This proves that Hong Kong consumers’ purchasing power remains robust and the market’s appeal has never faded. This year, the Expo debuts several all-new themed zones, including Hong Kong’s first-ever ‘Popular Cartoon Characters Food & Fun Pavilion’ and the ‘1 Belt 1 Road on Silk Road Zone,’ while also presenting ‘The World of Whimsy Carnival’ and ‘The Silver Mic Concert’ among a rich array of entertainment programs. Our goal is to create an integrated platform blending food, culture, entertainment and bazaar experiences, ensuring that every visitor — adults, children and seniors alike — can eat, shop and play to their heart’s content. Through fresh and diverse culinary experiences, we aim to attract more local residents as well as visitors from the Greater Bay Area and beyond to come and savour Hong Kong’s gastronomic charm. We hope to entrench this as a signature annual food festival for every Hong Kong resident and a hallmark of the city’s brand, boosting local retail and supporting economic uplift."

"1 Belt 1 Road on Silk Road Zone", Connecting Global Food Cultures

This year, the Expo features the "1 Belt 1 Road on Silk Road Zone," bringing together specialty halal foods from numerous countries and regions along the Belt and Road. Highlights include lamb, dried fruits and ready-made dishes from Xinjiang and Guangzhou in Chinese mainland; natural apricot products and Himalayan rock salt from Hunza — Pakistan’s famed "Valley of Longevity"; national-banquet-grade Kabsa (Arabian hand-eaten rice) ingredients and seasonings from Saudi Arabia; Dhal Puri (lentil-stuffed flatbread) from Mauritius; classic Tagine spice and sauce sets from Morocco; Jollof Rice cooking kits from Nigeria; olive oil and traditional "sand-brewed coffee" from Turkey; Osh (hand-pulled pilaf) from Uzbekistan — inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list; halal-certified coffee from Vietnam; and Kazakhstan’s national dish Beshbarmak. The zone offers visitors a one-stop journey through diverse halal food cultures, showcasing the rich culinary heritage and trade opportunities along the Belt and Road.

20 Beverage Brands All Under One Roof, $1 Coffee and Chill Handcrafted Drinks

The "Yum Yeah Market" gathers approximately 20 popular local and international beverage brands, serving a wide variety of coffee, tea and handcrafted drinks, allowing visitors to savour an array of flavours all in one place. Local favourite "Milk Tea Foodie" presents a range of Hong Kong-style handcrafted milk teas, including its award-winning signature "Prize-Winning Milk Tea." Health-focused local handcrafted beverage brand MR. PROTEIN debuts an exclusive new "Apple Cinnamon" flavour on-site at a special tasting price of $17 per cup. Popular coffee brand Flow Float offers a Dirty-variation coffee crafted using ultra-freeze technology at −86°C, with a daily $1 drink deal limited to just 20 cups on a first-come, first-served basis. Popcorn specialists POPPOP RANGERS bring 13 distinctive popcorn flavours along with the new "Chill Burst Handcrafted Series" POPPOP drinks — purchase any Chill Burst Handcrafted Series drink to add a cup of popcorn for just $9.90 (limited to 30 servings per day, while stocks last), perfect for snacking on the go.

Hong Kong’s First-Ever "Popular Cartoon Characters Food & Fun Pavilion", Integrating Food, Photo Spots, and Interactive Experiences

This year’s Expo debuts Hong Kong’s first "Popular Cartoon Characters Food & Fun Pavilion", curated by creative concept unit Yamashita Kashi. The pavilion brings together beloved cartoon characters from Japan, Europe, the Americas and across Asia, including Monchhichi, Snoopy, Panda Friends and Cardcaptor Sakura. By fusing four key elements: characters, food, photo spot and retail, the pavilion completely reinvents the traditional booth format, delivering an all-round upgrade of gustatory, visual and interactive experiences, alongside a range of exclusive, event-limited merchandise. The pavilion is divided into multiple themed zones, each featuring signature character-inspired treats and photo spots. Highlights include the "Monchhichi" Ice Cream Dream Factory serving Monchhichi-themed desserts, the "Snoopy" Hong Kong-Style Chill Street Kitchen featuring classic egg waffles, the "Panda Friends" Dim Sum Parlour offering panda-shaped Chinese buns, and the "Cardcaptor Sakura" Sweet Shop. The pavilion also features capsule toy machines, limited-edition flash cards and other interactive elements — making it a must-visit destination for families and young collectors alike to eat, play, snap and enjoy.

Traditional Snacks, Cheung Chau Food Culture Zone , Multiple Themed Zones for a Diverse Culinary Experience

This year, the Expo presents several major themed zones: the "Cheung Chau Food Culture Zone," the "Meilok Store Vintage Photo Zone," "Taste of Jazz" and the "Joyful Ageing Zone."

In a first-time collaboration with T Cube Culture and Education Limited, the Expo debuts the "Cheung Chau Food Culture Zone", featuring a 3.5-metre-tall miniature inflatable bun tower for photo opportunities, alongside iconic Cheung Chau delicacies such as Peace Buns and Jumbo Fish Balls, promoting Hong Kong’s unique food heritage to the public and tourists alike.

The "Meilok Store Vintage Photo Zone" showcases over 30 classic snacks, toys and memorabilia from Hong Kong’s 1970s and 80s, including retro sweets and novelty trinkets, bring visitors back good memories from childhood. The zone also features a fun "Grab-All-You-Can" game — spend $50 or more at Meilok Store to play for just 50 cents and grab as many candy treats as you can in one handful (limited to 50 participants per day), reliving the joys and flavours of childhood.

The "Taste of Jazz" themed zone brings together a curated selection of specialty restaurants and bars, offering an array of premium cuisine and fine wines. Food offerings include traditional Hong Kong dim sum, street-style tamagoyaki (Japanese rolled omelette), Taiwanese snacks and more, while the wine and spirits selection spans red and white wines, champagne, whisky, brandy and gin. A live jazz band performs a repertoire of jazz standards throughout the event, delivering an elegant and unforgettable multi-sensory experience for visitors.

All-New "Joyful Ageing Zone" to Promote Inclusive Dining for All Ages. In response to evolving social demographics and the rise of cross-generational consumer trends, this year’s Expo introduces the "Joyful Ageing Zone" for the first time, comprehensively addressing the needs of different age groups for safe and healthy dining options. Designed specifically for elderly visitors and individuals with special dietary requirements, the zone focuses on those with swallowing difficulties, showcasing a range of minced and soft-textured meals and other health-care food products. On-site tasting experiences are available, offering innovative dietary solutions for seniors and their families, and promoting an age-friendly food culture that supports social inclusion.

Exclusive Deals Starting from $1, "Roasted Pork Giveaway" Revives Hong Kong’s Local Delicacies

The Expo presents the "Roasted Gold Pork Giveaway" campaign. During the Expo, the first 1,000 visitors on opening day and the first 500 visitors on each subsequent day will receive a complimentary roasted pork redemption card, which can be exchanged for a serving of roasted pork at a designated booth within a specified time. Quantities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year’s Expo brings together a multitude of exhibitors, catering to a wide range of dietary needs and food enthusiasts. Wah Yuen Foods (Hong Kong) Limited (Booth: 1A-U31) offers exceptional vegetarian deals: starting at 12:00 noon daily, a limited run of $1 vegetarian roast goose (10 packs per day), a $10 gift pack (exclusive to the first 3 customers daily), and a $150 gift pack with a complimentary premium item. Hoptai Marine Products Company Limited (Booth: 1C-K01) features seafood specials: the first 10 customers can enjoy a premium Buddha Jumps Over the Wall for just $10 per bowl; canned abalone (425g) at $100 for 3 cans; and 4/6-head braised abalone (200g) at $100 for 7 cans — limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis. Purelife (Booth: 1C-H02) presents a wellness soup set promotion: the Ching Luk Soup Set, originally valued at $495, is available daily for just $1 (limited to 5 sets per day). Jenzet Limited (Booth: 1B-Q02) brings LELEK Crispy Fish Balls at a show-exclusive price of $10 per pack (originally $20, limited to 50 packs per day), as well as Multi-Potato Mash Cups at 6 for $50 (originally $10 per cup, limited to 50 sets per day).

Health-conscious visitors may wish to take note of the following: Wah Yue Tong (1972) Company Limited (Booth: 1A-U07) showcases its Cinagro Organic Superfood series, including organic golden roasted flaxseed, cold-pressed flaxseed oil and five-black nourishing powder. Selected products are available daily at limited-quantity prices from as low as $1 and $10 (limited to 10 units per item per day), on a first-come, first-served basis. Juwan Trading Co Ltd (Booth: 1B-M31 & M32) presents a selection of healthy snack deals, including Taiwanese candied dried fruit at a daily flash price of $1 for designated flavours (limited to 20 packs per day), and 10x concentrated organic kale powder at a special price of $10 per box from 12:00 noon daily. Wine lovers should not miss Chelsea International Limited (Booth: 1B-N17), offering Australian Flemington Carnival Red Wine (750ml) at just $10 per bottle — limited to 40 bottles daily from 12:00 noon. For lovers of traditional delicacies, Yip Cheong Food Company Limited (Booth: 1C-K17) presents authentic Shunde fish balls (250g) at a flash price of $1 per box, available from 11:00 am daily throughout the Expo (limited to 20 boxes per day, one box per person), while stocks last.

Non-Stop Festive Fun, Embrace the Easter Holiday Spirit

Coinciding with the Easter long weekend, visitors can immerse themselves in festive entertainment alongside the culinary delights. The venue features a "The World of Whimsy Carnival" blending nostalgic and modern tech elements, with a variety of games and amusement facilities including classic arcade games such as ring toss and horse racing machines, VR motion-sensing games and claw machines — fun for the whole family. The Expo also hosts the "The Silver Mic Concert" on the main stage, featuring over a dozen singers including Ivan Lo Yat-hin, Gavin Tao Ka-yiu, HY Leung Ho-yin, Cristovao Ngai Ka-shun, Nelo Andrea Lau Ho, Angus Ting Man-chun, Jacky Chu Pok-man, Jenny Li Ka-lam, Sean Sim Chung-yin, Norman Cheung Lap-ki, Lana Wong Ha-wai, Cheung Mo-hau (Big AL), Kan Mok Chun-yin, Simon Chung Wai-keung, Bo Luk performing beloved golden hits. The program also includes children’s music, dance and saxophone performances, creating a vibrant and joyful festive atmosphere.

$1 Admission and Free Entry for Seniors, Mastercard Scratch Card Lucky Draw with Prizes Worth Over $230,000

To enable more citizens to share in this food carnival, the organizer offers a range of admission promotions. Each day during the Expo, the first 1,000 on-site ticket purchasers can buy an admission ticket for just HK$1 (limit of one ticket per person). To further promote "silver consumption", the organizer continues to offer free admission for persons aged 65 or above upon presentation of a Senior Citizen Card or Hong Kong Identity Card, actively fostering an age-friendly consumer environment and supporting the development of the silver market.

The Expo features the "Mastercard Scratch Card Lucky Draw". For every HK$200 spent on a single receipt using a Mastercard at designated booths within the venue, customers receive one lucky draw chance — HK$400 earns two chances, and so on, up to a maximum of 10 chances per receipt. With a total prize pool valued at over HK$230,000 and more than 6,000 prizes including return flights to Tokyo for two, Ocean Park admission tickets, cordyceps and supermarket vouchers. Participants can collect a scratch card at the designated redemption counter for an instant-win result. (Licence No.: 061188, 061189) Furthermore, the Exhibition Group will continue to partner with The Club, under HKT, to roll out its "Point2Purchase Consumption Vouchers". Since its launch last year, the program has been piloted at multiple exhibitions to positive reception. The Club’s over 4 million members can convert accumulated points into Expo-exclusive consumer vouchers via the app, redeem physical vouchers at a dedicated counter within the venue, and use them instantly at participating booths further promotes "local consumption," and creating a win-win situation for exhibitors and consumers.

Hong Kong International Food Tasting Festival 2026

Date 3–7 April 2026 (Friday to Tuesday) Time 3–6 April (Fri–Mon): 10:00 am – 8:00 pm 7 April (Tue): 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Venue Halls 1ABCD, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Exhibition Centre Station Exit B3 or Wan Chai Station Exit A5) Admission HK$10 (Free admission for persons aged 65 or above with Senior Citizen Card or HKID, Persons with Disabilities Registration Card holders, and children under 1 metre in height) Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/foodexpo2026

About Exhibition Group

Exhibition Group Limited is one of Hong Kong’s renowned exhibition companies. Our core team has been assembled since 2003, bringing together a group of innovative, experienced, and professional exhibition talents. As a leading event management company, specializing in the planning and operation of world-class public exhibitions, conferences, and trade fairs, covering a wide range of industries. With years of industry experience, we are committed to the development of exhibition and marketing businesses, gaining a prestigious reputation within the exhibition industry.

Our company organizes a variety of themed exhibitions and marketing projects, which not only receive substantial support from the business community and exhibitors but also effectively attract a large number of public participants. Each event has garnered rave reviews, resulting in a win-win situation for exhibitors in both product promotion and sales. Notable exhibitions include the Pet Show, In-Home Expo, Premium Pet Supplies Expo, Hong Kong Cat Expo, Hong Kong Holiday & Travel Expo, Extracurricular Activities Festival cum Teaching Materials and Supplies Expo, and Hong Kong Outdoor & Sports Expo, among others. In recent years, our company has been honored with several awards, including the "Outstanding Award for Pandemic Resilience," "ESG Commendation Awards," and "Innovative Exhibition Planning," recognizing our business development achievements across various sectors.

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For Media Enquiry, Market Hubs Holdings Limited Lierence Li Debbie So +852 3998-4900 +852 3998-4900 lierence@markethubsgroup.com debbie@markethubsgroup.com

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