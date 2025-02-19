Thursday, February 20, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelHost Hotels & Resorts CEO Jim Risoleo: The higher-end consumer is 'very...
Travel

Host Hotels & Resorts CEO Jim Risoleo: The higher-end consumer is ‘very healthy’

admin
By admin
0
3

Share

Jim Risoleo, Host Hotels and Resorts CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk quarterly results, consumer travel trends, and more.

04:39

Wed, Feb 19 20255:21 PM EST

Source

Previous article
Costco expands travel benefit by rolling out artificial intelligence to members
Next article
China’s Bakery and Confectionery Market Insights Seminar Makes Successful Debut in Osaka, Japan
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024