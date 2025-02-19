China’s Bakery and Confectionery Market Insights Seminar Makes Successful Debut in Osaka, Japan

OSAKA, Japan, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The first-ever China Bakery and Confectionery Market Insights Seminar convened in Osaka on February 18, marking a notable milestone as the event made its debut in Japan. Organized by China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry (CABCI) and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd., the seminar brought together prominent industry leaders from China and Japan to foster dialogue, explore market opportunities, and deepen bilateral collaboration in the bakery and confectionery sectors.

The event opened with remarks from Zhang Jiukui, President of CABCI, who underscored the growing interconnectivity and cooperation between the bakery and confectionery industries of China and Japan. He reiterated China’s commitment to maintaining an open and inclusive market, inviting Japanese and global industry peers to capitalize on emerging opportunities and contribute to the sector’s sustainable development.

Hidehiro Kajiwara, Chairman of the Japan Bakery and confectionery Machinery Manufacturers’ Association, reflected on decades of bilateral collaboration. He emphasized the enduring partnership between the two nations’ industry associations and trade fairs, expressing optimism for the future.

“For over 20 years, our industries have maintained strong exchanges and close cooperation. We look forward to continuing our joint efforts to promote the sustainable growth of the bakery and confectionery sectors in both Japan and China,” Mr. Kajiwara stated.

The seminar also featured an in-depth market analysis from Lin Li, Assistant to the President of CABCI and Managing Director of Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd.. Addressing an audience of over 40 senior executives from leading Japanese companies, Ms. Lin provided a detailed overview of China’s bakery and confectionery market, underscoring its vast scale, growth potential, and shifting consumer trends. Japanese industry representatives voiced confidence in the long-term potential of the Chinese market and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening engagement and expanding business collaborations.

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of the 27th Bakery China 2025 by Jiang Li, from International Sales and Marketing for the exhibition. Scheduled to take place from May 19 to May 22, 2025, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, the event is set to be the world’s largest professional trade fair for the bakery and confectionery industries.

The 330,000-square meters Bakery China 2025 will host over 2,200 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions, alongside an estimated 400,000 professional visits from over 100 countries.

As the industry’s premier networking and trade platform, Bakery China 2025 (www.bakerychina.com) invites industry professionals from Japan and beyond to join this landmark event, explore unparalleled business opportunities, and help shape the future of the global bakery and confectionery market.

