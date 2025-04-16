I own 30+ pairs of jeans, but this 40%-off Anthropologie pair fits my body best

I hate jean shopping! Honestly, I don’t know anyone who actually enjoys trying on all the different styles. That said, I own over 30 pairs of jeans. Yes, I know it’s a lot, but I guess you could say I’ve built up my collection while on a quest to find my holy grail pair. Like plenty of other people, I’ve compromised on a few things when buying denim, like getting long pants hemmed or washing or drying them on high heat and hoping they’ll shrink to the perfect size. However, I have to share: I finally found a pair of jeans that fit just right! I’m 5’2″ and Anthropologie’s Pilcro Annie High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans are my most comfortable, best-fitting jeans to date.

Want to try them yourself? Now is a good time to do so, because they’re 40% off and still available in a range of sizes.

Anthropologie While I’ve found these jeans to fit my petite frame really well, they also come in regular, tall and plus sizes. $80 at Anthropologie

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Have you heard of Pilcro? It’s one of Anthropologie’s exclusive brands, and its jeans rarely go on sale. If they do, sizes are usually limited or they have a unique cut or embellishment. These are nearly half off in regular, tall, plus and petite sizes, which already feels like a miracle. But the fact that they’re also made with a high-quality, denim-blend fabric that will stand the test of time and stretch over every curve? That’s what makes these a great buy.

Why do I need this? 🤔

There are a lot of reasons I love these jeans. They’re stretchy, but still have good structure and don’t lose their shape when you wear them. They’re incredibly soft — made with lyocell (also known as Tensel), which is a semi-synthetic fabric made from eucalyptus tree pulp that’s usually pretty pricey. They have a high rise, but not too high. On my short torso, the waist falls just at my belly button. And the leg is perfectly straight — not skinny, not wide-legged, just straight.

They’ve become my go-to jeans. I’ve worn them while working from home on days when I feel like putting on something other than leggings. I can comfortably sit in them and still breathe (unlike some more rigid styles), they’re a great length for wearing with sneakers, sandals and booties, and the wash is a universally flattering blue that goes with everything. One thing to note is their unfinished hem, which I don’t mind but I know not everyone will love.

When it comes to length, these are an ankle jean. The regular inseam is 27.5 inches long, while the petite, plus and tall inseams are 25.5, 26.5 and 29.5 inches, respectively.

I can’t recommend these jeans enough! I bought them a few months back when they were full-price, and now that they’re on sale, I’m considering buying a second pair as backup for when these babies have to go in the wash.

These are my favorite jeans! While the lighting is a bit different in each pic, they’re a great blue wash that goes with everything. You can wear them with flats, sneakers, booties and more. (Ellie Conley/Yahoo)

What reviewers say 💬

Most shoppers love these Pilcro jeans as much as I do. Many buyers say they fit true to size, but others report them running both big and small, so it’s a good idea to check the size and fit chart before ordering.

Pros 👍

“They are so soft, perfect stretch and wear so well throughout the day,” noted one shopper. “I absolutely love them. They’re the only jeans I wear in my closet.”

“I’m 5’2″ and 123 pounds and the 27P fit perfectly,” said a petite fan, adding: “I love that it doesn’t stretch out so I can wear (it) on repeat and it still looks great.”

“These jeans are worth every penny. They are as comfortable as any leggings and look polished. I will be buying more of these,” raved a buyer.

A final fan added: “Being a plus-size girl it is hard to find cute trendy pants that fit. These are awesome. Super comfortable and a great fit!”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers noted that the straight leg looked more flared than expected. “They are cute and I will wear them, but (they) kind of have a bell-bottom feel, which isn’t my vibe,” said a shopper, before adding, “They do may my toosh look pretty good, though.”

“These are nice jeans, but I had to return (them) because I was looking for slightly longer jeans,” said a 5’4″ customer.

Anthropologie If you’ve been playing Goldilocks on the hunt for a perfect pair of jeans, give this 40%-off Pilcro style a shot. $80 at Anthropologie

If you want to try the Annie jeans while they’re on sale, do it while your size is still in stock. There aren’t any other Pilcro jeans on sale with this many sizes available.

If you don’t mind paying full price, The Scotty Cuffed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans or The Slim Boyfriend Mid-Rise Relaxed Jeans are some other options that might work for you.

Anthropologie The Scotty jeans have a straight leg with oversized cuffs for some added style. They also have a little stretch, a zipper fly and a high rise. $148 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie These slim boyfriend jeans have a mid-rise and standard length (although they come in tall and petite lengths) that goes with everything. They also have a little bit of stretch to keep things comfortable. $148 at Anthropologie

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

