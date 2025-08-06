Ina Garten just shared these easy kitchen decor tips: Get the look for under $50

Most “simple” design tips frustrate me as much as those recipes that say, “You probably already have the ingredients in your pantry!” Ninety-nine percent of the time, those ingredients are, in fact, not in my pantry, and those “simple” tips often require a whole lot of measuring and/or shelling out for things like a staple gun I’ll use once. No thanks. But Ina Garten always comes through; the Barefoot Contessa recently posted her legitimately easy tricks for improving the look of your kitchen shelves on Instagram, saying, “I love working in a kitchen with beautiful things, but I hate anything that’s purely decorative. If you display dishes and trays that you actually use and love, your kitchen just feels alive.”

She included a peek of her own shelves, which, as a surprise to no one, look impossibly stylish, clean and not in the slightest bit fussy. Of course, Ina’s most basic dinnerware probably costs more than one of my mortgage payments, so I went in search of similar pieces — all for under $50. In the words of the kitchen queen herself, “How bad can that be?”