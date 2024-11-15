Indonesia Unveils the Secret Colour of Mandalika, A Journey to Lombok’s Enchanting Sites and Traditions

LOMBOK, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy proudly unveils its latest promotional video, “The Secret Colour of Mandalika“, inviting international travellers to explore the unparalleled beauty and cultural richness of Mandalika, a hidden coastal paradise on Lombok Island in West Nusa Tenggara. Designed to raise international tourism awareness, the video celebrates Mandalika as a destination that welcomes visitors to discover their true colours amidst its warmth and scenic beauty.

Watch The Secret Colour of Mandalika Video on Wonderful Indonesia’s YouTube channel.



Located on the south coast of Lombok Island, Mandalika offers travellers picturesque beaches, turquoise waters and green hills overlooking the vast Indian Ocean. Once a secret haven for surfers, this region has become one of Indonesia’s most popular tourist hotspots. The Secret Colour of Mandalika captures this unique destination from every breathtaking angle, revealing the many shades of beauty that Mandalika has to offer.

The Colours of Mandalika

Easily accessible to international visitors, Mandalika is less than an hour’s drive from Lombok International Airport or a short ferry ride from Bali, providing travellers with a seamless journey. Mandalika also offers a range of accommodation, from budget hostels to luxury five-star resorts, to suit all travellers. Notably, it has also earned a place on the MasterCard Global Destination Index as the world’s top Halal destination, making it especially welcoming to Muslim travellers.

Beyond its beaches, Mandalika is home to the towering Mount Rinjani, Indonesia’s second highest active volcano, and Tangsi, the rare pink beach. The area is an adventurer’s paradise, with renowned surfing spots such as Selong Belanak and awe-inspiring sunset views from the Merese Hills. Travellers can also shop for quality local pearls or visit scenic spots such as Otak Kokok Waterfall and Suranadi Lake.

Mandalika offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in local culture at Sade Village, home to the indigenous Sasak tribe. Visitors can also experience the traditional Bau Nyale festival, celebrating the legend of Princess Mandalika, where locals and tourists alike catch colourful Nyale sea worms along the shore.

To bring the vision of Mandalika to life, the Ministry collaborated with talented young Indonesian artists. The video is directed by Giri Prasetyo, a seasoned videographer known for his work on travel documentaries and commercials, who brings his personal passion for Indonesia’s landscapes to this project. Featured in the video is Dara Sarasvati, a popular content creator with over a million Instagram followers, known for promoting Indonesian culture through cosplay and reaction videos. Joining Dara is Bunyod Saidov, a rising model of Tajik-Indonesian descent, who brings an international appeal to the production.

“As a destination where diverse landscapes, exciting adventures, and vibrant traditions blend seamlessly, Mandalika offers travellers an unforgettable experience. Through this video, we invite the world to discover their true colour in Mandalika,” said Titus Haridjati, The Ministry’s Communication and Marketing Director.

