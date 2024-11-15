Nuvilab: Advancing School Nutrition with AI-Powered Nutrition Coaching, Wins CES 2025 Innovation Award

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nuvilab announced that its innovative AI nutrition coaching solution, NutriTrex, was awarded the CES 2025 Innovation Award in the Digital Health category. This prestigious honor highlights Nuvilab’s groundbreaking approach to promoting healthy eating habits among children and adolescents, marking its third CES Innovation Award following recognition in 2021 for Digital Health and Sustainability advancements.



Nuvilab earns CES 2025 Innovation Award in the Digital Health category

The AI nutrition coaching solution seamlessly integrates into schools and daycare centers, using AI to provide real-time feedback and personalized suggestions for children’s meals. By engaging children, teachers, and parents in a collaborative environment, Nuvilab empowers young learners to build lasting healthy eating habits. The platform not only tracks meal patterns but also offers actionable insights to support lifelong wellness, making healthy eating both fun and interactive.

CEO Logan Kim stated, “We are honored to see our solution recognized on the global stage. Nuvilab’s technology is transforming school nutrition environments in Korea and beyond, fostering healthier habits in children and creating meaningful impacts on their lifelong well-being. This award reaffirms our commitment to expanding our mission worldwide.”

With this CES accolade, Nuvilab is poised to accelerate its expansion into North America and other global markets. The company is actively collaborating with international clients in the food service sector, with plans to extend its reach into areas where nutrition management is essential.

