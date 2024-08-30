Saturday, August 31, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravelIt's a good time to be a traveler, says The Points Guy...
Travel

It’s a good time to be a traveler, says The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly

admin
By admin
0
3

Share

Brian Kelly, The Points Guy founder, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of travel, what’s behind the decline in airfare, travel demand outlook, and more.

05:39

2 hours ago

Source

Previous article
Brand Finance Confirms Yili’s Position as World’s Most Valuable Dairy Brand for Fifth Consecutive Year
Next article
Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi hosts an Exclusive Preview Event ahead of the launch of The World’s First Ferrari-themed Esports Arena
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024