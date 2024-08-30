It’s a good time to be a traveler, says The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly, The Points Guy founder, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of travel, what’s behind the decline in airfare, travel demand outlook, and more.
05:39
2 hours ago
Share
Brian Kelly, The Points Guy founder, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of travel, what’s behind the decline in airfare, travel demand outlook, and more.
05:39
2 hours ago
Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024