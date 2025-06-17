JetBlue to cut more flights, other costs with break-even 2025 ‘unlikely’ due to weaker travel demand

JetBlue Airways CEO Joanna Geraghty told staff the carrier is implementing a host of new cost cuts as softer-than-expected travel demand is making break-even operating margins this year “unlikely.”

“We’re hopeful demand and bookings will rebound, but even a recovery won’t fully offset the ground we’ve lost this year and our path back to profitability will take longer than we’d hoped. That means we’re still relying on borrowed cash to keep the airline running,” Geraghty said in a note to staff dated Monday, which was seen by CNBC.

JetBlue didn’t immediately comment.

U.S. carriers have announced plans to trim capacity, particularly in the second half of the year, as bookings for domestic travel came in weaker than expected this year and fares fell. Airfare in May was down 7.3% compared with last year, according to U.S. Department of Labor’s inflation report. JetBlue and other airlines pulled their 2025 financial forecasts, citing economic uncertainty that executives said made it difficult to predict demand.

JetBlue has been looking for ways to increase revenue and cut costs after federal judges blocked its planned acquisition of budget carrier Spirit Airlines last year and its Northeast U.S. alliance with American Airlines in 2023. The airline last posted an annual profit in 2019.

JetBlue will further cut off-peak flights and trim unprofitable routes. It will also pause plans to retrofit four of its older Airbus A320 jets with new interiors and park them, while the six remaining jets slated for the refurbishment are still on track for next year, Geraghty wrote.

The carrier is also assessing its hiring plans and could combine some leadership roles and rein in travel spending, according to the memo.