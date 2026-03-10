MaestroWellness Announces Inaugural Build Well Live Well Summit on 26 March 2026, in Hong Kong

Convening cross-sector leaders to align capital, policy and innovation around measurable healthspan outcomes

HONG KONG, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MaestroWellness announces the inaugural Build Well Live Well (BWLW) Summit, a cross-sector forum in Hong Kong bringing together policymakers, healthcare leaders, investors and technology innovators to examine how Asia can sustainably extend healthspan and financial resilience. Taking place on 26 March at Soho House Hong Kong, the Summit is designed to foster alignment across capital, science and policy to address the structural challenge of longevity. The Summit is convened for decision-makers across investment, healthcare, corporate leadership and public policy who are actively shaping Asia’s longevity economy.

As Asia’s population of nearly five billion people ages at unprecedented speed, the defining question is no longer how long people live, but how well. By 2050, 25.9% of the Asia-Pacific population is projected to be aged 60 or above, placing unprecedented pressure on healthcare systems, retirement structures and economic productivity. While life expectancy continues to rise, with Hong Kong leading the world at over 85 years on average, healthspan and financial resilience have not kept pace.

The BWLW Summit positions Hong Kong at the forefront of redefining longevity as both a public health and economic priority.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with global leaders including keynote speakers Bernard Chan (GBM, GBS, JP), Hong Kong politician and businessman, and Frederick Chavalit Tsao, fourth-generation steward of Tsao Pao Chee (TPC), a family enterprise with more than 120 years of history and Chairman of the Association for Well-being Economy (AWE). They will be joined by Gordon Watson, Senior Advisor to the AXA Group, alongside global wellbeing advocates and business leaders, reinforcing the Summit’s commitment to cross-sector leadership in redefining wellbeing at scale.

Speakers include David Boucher, former Chief Executive Officer of Bumrungrad International Hospital Phuket & Market; Dr. Felix Lee of The GBA Healthcare Group; and Dr. Gloria Jian, founder of Health Cell Cycle. Together, they will present evidence-based approaches spanning preventative health science, cross-border healthcare delivery and longevity-focused investment models.

Dr. Felix Lee, Co-CEO of The GBA Healthcare Group, will share perspectives on how healthcare systems must evolve from episodic treatment models to integrated prevention ecosystems, aligning primary care, insurance design and digital infrastructure to sustainably extend healthspan across ageing populations.

"In Hong Kong, where longevity is a legacy, we’re not just extending lives, we’re elevating them. BWLW is intended to be a catalyst for change, where conscious leadership meets purposeful action to shape healthier, wealthier and more resilient communities across Asia," said Jasmine Liu, Founder & CEO of MaestroWellness.

In addition to panels and keynotes on extending healthspan through technology, sustainable wealth creation in wellness and policy frameworks for equitable access, BWLW will host collaborative workshops to co-design solutions for Asia’s most pressing wellbeing challenges, including mental health resilience and ageing with dignity in high-density cities.

Amongst other solutions-driven conversations, Jacky Lio, Chief Medical Officer of Bowtie, Hong Kong’s first virtual insurer, will explore how insurance design and underwriting models can evolve to incentivise preventative health behaviours and better align long-term risk assessment with health outcomes in ageing populations.

Jean-Baptiste Roy, Partner at Seveno Capital, will share perspectives on capital strategies within the wellbeing economy, examining how investment frameworks can support scalable, resilience-driven health models. Panels will dive into contemporary biohacking practices such as enhanced sleep quality, and breathing techniques (either for activation or de-stressing) and demonstrate how employers can maximise productivity by supporting these best practices. Yvette Kong, Olympic swimmer-turned-innovator and founder of Arelyx and Transversal Lab, brings expertise in transversal design, social impact, and education to the summit.

In addition, Maaike Steinebach, Founder and CEO of FemTech Future, and Steffanie Yuen, Managing Director, Head of Hong Kong, Endowus, will also be present at the Summit as panel speakers, contributing their perspectives to other sessions.

Tech Infrastructure panel will discuss how urgent infrastructure gaps like fragmented biological datasets can easily be addressed by generative AI platforms that accelerate drug discovery and personalise longevity interventions.

The Summit will also feature "Pitch: Fuel Your Wellbeing Venture," a curated Shark Tank–inspired session spotlighting Asia’s most promising health and wellbeing startups. Selected finalists will present to a panel of venture capital investors and senior industry leaders, gaining direct access to capital, strategic partnerships and market insight. The initiative reflects BWLW’s commitment to advancing scalable solutions that can shape the region’s longevity landscape.

In addition to its curated pitch session, the Summit unlocks high value networking and interactive opportunities across Asia’s emerging longevity ecosystem. A dedicated vendor showcase will highlight cutting-edge companies that share MaestroWellness’ goal of a quality-driven marketplace or wellbeing and provide direct access to business executives and investors.

The Summit is sponsored by Invest Hong Kong, reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a regional hub for capital formation and innovation. By convening wealth management leaders, venture capital firms and family offices, BWLW strengthens investment pathways for scalable health and longevity solutions. Key sponsor Finmo reflects the growing integration of financial infrastructure within holistic wellbeing systems, highlighting the importance of coordinated action across policy, capital and enterprise to close the healthspan-wealthspan gap.

Build Well Live Well Summit

Date: Thursday, 26 March 2026

Time: 8.30am – 6.00pm

Venue: Soho House Hong Kong, 33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Join the movement

Registration is now open. For more information, visit the Build Well Live Well Summit website or follow @themaestrowellness on social media.

Website: https://bwlw.themaestrowellness.com/about

Time Activity 8:30 AM Registration, Coffee & Marketplace Exploration 9:00 AM Opening Keynote 9:30 AM Panel 1: Society-led Wellness How policy, infrastructure and collective responsibility can redefine wellbeing at scale. 10:15 AM Panel 2: Biohacking the Human OS Optimising physical and mental performance, from sleep and nutrition to cognitive health and wearables. 11:00 AM Coffee & Network Break 11:15 AM Panel 3: Longevity Ecosystems Longevity Ecosystems: Public–private collaboration across healthcare, technology, lifestyle and urban design to extend healthspan. 12:00 PM Networking Lunch & Marketplace Exploration 1:30 PM Panel 4: Unconventional Wellbeing Exploring alternative, cultural and experiential practices. 2:15 PM Panel 5: Tech Infrastructure Building ethical, interconnected digital backbones from data and diagnostics to artificial intelligence and integrated financial platforms such as Finmo, that supports broader measures of financial resilience as a component of wellbeing. 3:00 PM Coffee Break 3:15 PM Panel 6: Building the Future Now What resilience-driven wellness looks like today and what gaps still need to be closed. 4:00 PM Panel 7: Wellness Capital Where capital is flowing across models, markets and ideas to drive innovation and engagement. 4:45 PM Closing Remarks & Thanks 5:00 PM Pitch Panel – Longevity Shark Tank: Fuel Your Wellbeing Venture A curated Shark Tank-inspired session spotlighting Asia’s most promising health and wellbeing startups, supporting founders as they scale innovative solutions in the longevity and wellbeing space. 6:00 – 9:00PM VIP Cocktail Reception

About Build Well Live Well Summit

The Build Well Live Well Summit is MaestroWellness’ flagship platform for advancing wellness innovation in Asia. Dedicated to bridging the healthspan–wealthspan gap through collaborative action, BWLW convenes leaders across public and private sectors to shape environments where people flourish, businesses prosper and societies rise together.

