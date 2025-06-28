Man shatters world record with 465 half-marathons run in a single year

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who took up jogging while recovering from a hernia has shattered a world record by running 465 half-marathons in just one year.

Edward Molineaux, a 34-year-old personal trainer, logged an astonishing 6,000 miles between April 6, 2023, and April 7, 2024.

His achievement not only broke his own previous record of 282 half-marathons in 12 months, between 2022 and 2023, but also earned him a world title, according to news agency SWNS.

“I used to love sports like boxing, but when I suffered a hernia it took me about two years after my operation to get my body back,” Molineaux said.

“All I could do was run. I couldn’t turn to anything explosive anymore.”

What began as a way to recover turned into a regular habit.

Molineaux, who is British, now inspires others through his dedication, according to reports.

“All I could do was run.”

“I love giving inspiration to other people, and that warrior feeling,” he said.

“Even being around people doing well – I like seeing people getting better and going higher.”

The endurance athlete went on to win a 2,000-mile virtual race across Africa.

‘I pushed myself’

Molineaux said he structures his week around 13 half-marathon runs, often stacking multiple races in a single day, per SWNS.

“To complete the half-marathons, I split my week into 13 runs, with three on Monday and Wednesday, two on Tuesday and Thursday, and then just one half-marathon for the remaining three days,” he said.

Even through blisters, trench foot and fatigue, he said he is undeterred.

“Some days I did not feel like doing it, but you need to do it,” he said. “It’s one of the hardest parts for me, but I pushed myself.”

His nutrition strategy is as disciplined as his training.

“I don’t really eat before I run – I don’t like feeling full while I’m getting the miles in,” he said. “I stick to a lot of fruit really, mainly bananas. For a half-marathon, I run on an empty stomach, maybe just a banana.”

At night, he said he fuels up on meat and fish.

“It all comes from belief.”

“You won’t get a stitch, and it won’t stay in the stomach, and you can go at a faster pace,” he added.

Molineaux’s passion for self-discipline and mental resilience is central to his philosophy.

“What I would do is do one half-marathon in about two hours, have five minutes rest and then get onto the next one,” he said.

“You don’t know how the body will react or get a second wind. It all comes from belief.”

Molineaux was officially recognized for his accomplishment on June 1, when he received his Record Breakers world record certificate, said SWNS.

His journey from injury recovery to world record holder has made him a symbol of perseverance.

Said Molineaux, “I like showing people that you can do it through everything, and through anything,”

