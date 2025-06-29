Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace Will Host Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 Awards This July

Wynn announces its curated events program for Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025,

bringing together the world’s leading talents in a celebration of modern cocktail culture

MACAU, June 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the Official Host Partner of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace will host the tenth edition of the annual awards ceremony this coming July. In line with this highly-anticipated celebration of the region’s bar industry, the resort will present a diverse program of drinks-focused events taking place in the week surrounding the ceremony on July 15. As the city hosts the prestigious awards for the first time, Wynn will open its signature drinking and dining destinations to takeovers from the world’s top talents, offering the patrons exclusive chances to sample exceptional food and beverage from the best of the best across Asia.



Wynn Palace.jpg



Wynn Macau.jpg

As the Official Host Partner of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, Wynn is proud to support Macao’s standing as a premiere destination in the Asian food and beverage landscape. Ms. Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, shared, “We are truly honoured to host the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 awards ceremony. This marks another milestone in our global partnership with 50 Best, following our successful collaborations as an official partner for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2018 and 2019. This prestigious event will bring together Asia’s finest bartenders and mixologists in Macao, fostering an exchange of ideas and innovation. The entire Wynn team looks forward to showcasing Macao’s vibrant and diverse culinary scene to the world, reinforcing our shared golden calling card as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and further solidifying our reputation as a global center of tourism and leisure.”

This year’s events program will include the highly anticipated Bartenders’ Feast, an annual tradition held the night before the main event on July 14; Meet the Bartenders, an exclusive media roundtable session; the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Awards Ceremony, complete with dazzling red-carpet arrivals and a lively cocktail reception on July 15; and the official Closing Party the day following. Additionally, from July 11 to July 19, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau will play host to a line-up of more than 25 guest chef and mixologist events, bar takeovers, pop-ups and masterclasses, including two 50 Best Signature Sessions from leading industry personalities, venues and brands. The majority of events are open to the public, creating a one-of-a-kind opportunity where local residents and international visitors, bar industry professionals and media alike can experience top-notch drinks and cuisine from some of the world’s best establishments, right in the heart of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace.

The culinary events scheduled at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau between July 11 to 19 are as follows:

SW Steakhouse x Born & Bred – July 11-12

A four-hands dinner featuring Korean fare by Executive Chef Kyung-hwan Min from Seoul’s hanwoo beef haven Born & Bred (No.51, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025) and American surf-and-turf cabaret SW Steakhouse’s Executive Chef Helder Sequeira Amaral for two nights on July 11 and 12.

Time: 7pm

Venue: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

Keegan McGregor’s World Class Takeover (sponsored by Diageo) – July 11-12

Keegan McGregor (Diageo World Class 2024 Champion) will be pouring up his award-winning drinks at SW Steakhouse, highlighting the flavors of Canada, his home country.

Time: 8pm – late

Venue: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

Lakeview Palace x Yong Fu x Tell Camellia Tea-tales – July 11-12

A cocktail-paired dinner featuring drinks from Hong Kong’s temple of tea cocktails, Tell Camellia (No.97, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024), thoughtfully paired with exquisite Ningbo cuisine by Executive Chef Liu Zhen from Hong Kong’s MICHELIN starred restaurant Yong Fu and modern Jiangnan cuisine by Executive Chef Kevin Zhu of Lakeview Palace for two nights on July 11 and 12.

Time: 7pm

Venue: Lakeview Palace, Wynn Palace

Elliot Faber Takes Over Mizumi – July 11

The honorary “Canadian Sake Samurai” and co-founder of Sake Central in Hong Kong gets behind the bar with a menu of sake-centric cocktails.

Time: 7pm – late

Venue: Mizumi, Wynn Palace

Nepal’s Finest: Barc x Tell Camellia x Courtroom – July 11

Bar stars from Kathmandu’s Barc (No.39, Asia 50 Best Bars 2024) and Hong Kong venues Tell Camellia (No.97, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) and Courtroom come together in a pop-up celebrating their shared Nepali roots.

Time: 8pm – late

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Chef Tam’s Seasons x Bar Mood (sponsored by Lee Kum Kee) – July 12

A cocktail-paired dinner featuring a curated menu of creative drinks from bartender Nick Wu of Taipei’s Bar Mood (No.37, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) served alongside refined seasonal Cantonese cuisine by Executive Chef Tam Kwok Fung of Chef Tam’s Seasons (No.9, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 and No.72, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025).

Time: 6pm

Venue: Chef Tam’s Seasons, Wynn Palace

50 Best Signature Session: Maybe Sammy x Drunken Fish – July 12

Bar Manager Hunter Gregory and Bar Director Paolo Maffietti of acclaimed Sydney bar Maybe Sammy (No.26, The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024) will bring its signature playful elegance to the experience, crafting bespoke cocktails that perfectly complement the innovative seafood creations by Executive Chef Henry Zhang of Wynn Macau’s immersive seafood restaurant Drunken Fish.

Time: 7pm

Venue: Drunken Fish, Wynn Macau

Wing Lei Bar Showcase: Mark Lloyd – July 12 & 16

Head Mixologist Mark Lloyd serves up a selection of Wing Lei Bar’s most memorable signature cocktails.

Time: 7pm – 9pm on July 12; 3pm – 5pm on July 16

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Inventors’ Laboratory: Julio Bermejo x Sam Ross – July 12

Bar industry icons Julio Bermejo (creator of Tommy’s Margarita) and Sam Ross (creator of the Penicillin and Paper Plane) meet up for a guest shift of perfected modern cocktails.

Time: 9pm – 12am

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Bar Pop-up: Teresa Cocktail Bar x ZLB23 – July 12

Intimate drinking experience Teresa Cocktail Bar from Napier, New Zealand pops up alongside Bengaluru’s underground Kyoto-inspired speakeasy ZLB23 (No.40, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024).

Time: 10pm – 2am

Venue: Palace Reserve Club, Wynn Palace

50 Best Signature Session: Sushi Mizumi x Martiny’s – July 13

An exclusive cocktail-pairing lunch featuring Takuma Watanabe of New York’s Martiny’s (No.24, The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024) shaking up Japanese riffs on classic cocktails, perfectly complemented by a selection of innovative Japanese delicacies specially curated by Executive Chef Hironori Maeda at Sushi Mizumi, the intimate 14-seat sushi bar at Wynn Palace.

Time: 12pm – 1:30pm; 1:30pm – 3:00pm

Venue: Sushi Mizumi, Wynn Palace

Hong Kong Takeover: Mostly Harmless x Artifact x The Pontiac x Call Me Al – July 13

A high-energy takeover for the ages from some of Hong Kong’s shiniest stars – the afternoon begins with a mash-up of Mostly Harmless (No.45, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) and Artifact from 3pm to 6pm, followed by a clash between The Pontiac and Call Me Al from 6pm to 9pm.

Time: 3pm – 9pm

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Wing Lei Bar Beach Club: Honky Tonks Tavern x Potato Head Bali – July 13

Hong Kong’s Nashville-inspired watering hole Honky Tonks Tavern (No.67, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) joins hands with Potato Head Bali to serve up sea and sun vibes alongside cocktails, live DJs sets and snacks.

Time: 3pm – 6pm

Venue: Palace Reserve Club, Wynn Palace

iichicko Takeover Series: Tokyo Confidential x Call Me Al/Artifact x 28 HongKong Street x Bar Trench – July 13

An unchained, two-part takeover of shochu-focused cocktails, beginning with Lukas Kaufmann and Rogerio Igarashi Vaz Singapore’s 28 HongKong Street (No.78, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) and Tokyo’s Bar Trench (No.25, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022) from 7pm to 10pm. Leading ladies Holly Graham and Beckaly Franks with their respective bars Tokyo Confidential (No.53, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 ) and Artifact/Call Me Al will follow up with tipples from 10pm to late.

Time: 7pm – late

Venue: Mizumi, Wynn Palace

Drunken Fish x Kinsman – July 13

Sippers and snacks featuring Cantonese-inspired drinks by the Kinsman team from Hong Kong served alongside delectable snacks from Chef Henry Zhang of Wynn Macau’s immersive dining venue Drunken Fish.

Time: 9pm – 12am

Venue: Drunken Fish, Wynn Macau

Mr. Black Presents: Offtrack – July 13

An eye-opening pop-up of craft cocktails from Singapore’s music-centric bar and restaurant Offtrack (No.25, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) fuelled by Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur.

Time: 8pm – 11pm

Venue: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

North American West Coast Road Trip: Laowai x Thunderbolt x Pacific Cocktail Haven – July 13

A cocktail-driven journey through some of North America’s best, featuring teams from Laowai, a 1920s Shanghai inspired speakeasy in Vancouver (No.67, North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025); SoCal-style hotspot Thunderbolt from Los Angeles (No.24, North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025); and San Francisco’s welcoming Pacific Cocktail Haven (No.16, North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025).

Time: 9pm – 1am

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Best of British: Wing Lei Bar x Schofield’s Bar x Kwãnt Mayfair x Hey Palu – July 13

Five of United Kingdom’s bartending legends converge for a night of cocktail excellence, with Mark Lloyd (Wing Lei Bar, Macao), Joe Schofield and Daniel Schofield (Schofield’s Bar, Manchester), Alex Palumbo (Hey Palu, Edinburgh) and Erik Lorincz (Kwãnt Mayfair, London, No.52, The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024), soundtracked by a live DJ set of everyone’s favorite Britpop moments.

Time: 10pm – 2am

Venue: Palace Reserve Club, Wynn Palace

Wing Lei Bar Aperitivo Canto presented by Campari – July 14

Featuring an extensive lineup spanning Marco Dongi from Bar Sathorn, Bangkok; Matteo Cadeddu from Opium, Bangkok (No.73, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024); Filippo Sanchi from Bar S-OTTO, Shanghai; Wing Lo from Bar Leone, Hong Kong (No.1, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024); Lorenzo Querci and Giovanni Allario from Moebius, Milan (No.38, The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024); and Jay Gray from Idle Hands, Singapore, plus Cantonese fusion snacks by Cantonese master chef Tam Kwok Fung and a live DJ, this is sure to be an Italian takeover not to be missed.

Time: 1pm – 7pm

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

The Aubrey Takes Over Mizumi – July 14

Bar Manager Stefano Bussi serves craft libations from Hong Kong’s self-proclaimed eccentric Japanese izakaya The Aubrey (No.10, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) at Wynn Palace’s one-MICHELIN-starred Mizumi.

Time: 7pm – 10pm

Venue: Mizumi, Wynn Palace

Battle of the Houses – July 14

Desiree Jane from Sago House in Singapore (No. 15 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) and Nick Lappen from Jing Bar at The Temple House in Chengdu will be pouring up drinks by the two great houses for one unforgettable evening.

Time: 8pm – 11pm

Venue: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

Chef Tam’s Seasons x Masque x Sidecar – July 15

Acclaimed Chef Tam Kwok Fung of Chef Tams’ Seasons (No.9, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 and No.72, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025) partners up with Head Chef Varun Totlani of modern Indian cuisine restaurant Masque (No.19, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025) for an ingredients-driven four-hands collaboration, paired with libations by Lopsang Galchen Lama and Yangdup Lama from the famed New Delhi drinking outpost Sidecar (No.84, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024).

Time: 1pm

Venue: Chef Tam’s Seasons, Wynn Palace

After Party presented by Perrier – July 15

The after party celebration of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, featuring Riccardo Rossi from Freni e Frizioni in Rome (No.53, The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024), Summer Chen from Vender in Taichung (No.30, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024), Myung Kyu Kim from Bar Myung in Seoul, and Nikita Matveev from Dead Poets in Hong Kong.

Time: After the awards ceremony – 2am

Venue: Palace Reserve Club, Wynn Palace

Drunken Fish x Ministry of Crab – July 18-19

A two-night-only collaboration dinner featuring the famous mud crab focused fare by Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Sri Lankan-born restaurant Ministry of Crab (No.58, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025) and sensational seafood dishes prepared by Executive Chef Henry Zhang of Wynn Macau’s immersive dining venue Drunken Fish.

Time: 7pm

Venue: Drunken Fish, Wynn Macau

For more information about the restaurants and bars at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, please visit: https://www.wynnresortsmacau.com/en

For media enquiries, please contact:

The Foundry Asia

Sophie Steiner

Senior Branding & Communications Manager, The Foundry Asia (Shanghai, Regional)

E: sophiesteiner@thefoundry.asia

M: +86 185 2171 0484

Ian Fan

Head of Brands & Communications, The Foundry Asia (Hong Kong, Regional)

E: ianfan@thefoundry.asia

M: +852 9819 8595

Germaine Woon

Founder, Managing Director, The Foundry Asia (Singapore, Regional)

E: germainewoon@thefoundry.asia

M: +65 91016680

Wynn Macau & Wynn Palace

Cheryl Huang, Assistant Vice President – Brand Marketing

E: cheryl.huang@wynnpalace.com

T: +853 8986 5239

Sofia Lou, Senior Manager – Public Relations

E: sofia.lou@wynnpalace.com

T: +853 8986 5251

Elsa Ho, Manager – Public Relations

E: elsa.ic.ho@wynnpalace.com

T: +853 8986 5256

Source