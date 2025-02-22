Celebrating Thailand’s First Smart Hotel: A New Era in Hospitality with KEENON Robotics

CHIANGMAI, Thailand, Feb. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand’s hospitality industry has reached a new milestone with Furama Hotel Chiang Mai, the first hotel in the country to deeply integrate smart technology into its operations. Powered by KEENON Robotics’ advanced service robots, this transformation marks a significant leap in enhancing guest experiences and operational efficiency in the hotel sector.

The official launch ceremony on 20 February 2025, brought together industry leaders, government officials, including Former MP Suraphol Kietchaiyakorn, Advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Mr. Wiraphong Ritrod, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Province. The event highlighted the role of KEENON’s robotic solutions in streamlining hotel services, from autonomous delivery to smart cleaning.

Smart Technology Elevating Hospitality

Located in the heart of Chiang Mai, Furama Hotel Chiang Mai is the first in Thailand to integrate smart technology into its operations. With KEENON Robotics’ solutions, the hotel enhances operation efficiency while maintaining personalized service. Key innovations include:

Smart Delivery Solutions: KEENON’s DINERBOT and BUTLERBOT series manage meal delivery, table bussing, room service, guest guidance, and more. The BUTLERBOT, equipped with an elevator interface, enables smooth cross-floor delivery with enclosed cabins for increased hygiene and privacy, ensuring timely service.

Smart Cleaning Solutions: The KLEENBOT C30 ensures a hygienic and comfortable environment by maintaining public areas with precision. Offering a 3-in-1 waterless cleaning solution, it efficiently sweeps, dust mops, and vacuums while operating quietly, making it an invaluable asset to the hotel's cleaning operations.

Heavy Load Delivery Solution: The KEENON S100, with its heavy-duty capacity of over 100 kg, handles bulky items such as hotel linens, luggage, and supplies. It streamlines both back-of-house logistics and guest-facing deliveries, ensuring uninterrupted, end-to-end delivery for a seamless guest experience.

Paving the Way for Smarter Hotel Operations

The integration of smart technology at Furama Chiang Mai underscores the growing role of automation in the hospitality sector. With the global service robot market projected to reach $90 billion by 2030, hotels are increasingly turning to automation to improve service and management, aligning with Thailand’s digital transformation goals.

At the event, Mr. Wiraphong Ritrod, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Province, said, “Partnerships like this between technology innovators and the hospitality sector set a strong example of how we can move forward together, making our city an even more attractive destination for tourists and investors.”

“We are thrilled to support this transition to smart hospitality,” said Mr. Bin Wan, COO of KEENON Robotics. “Our solutions are designed to help optimize hotel operations while ensuring an elevated guest experience. This marks the beginning of a new era in smart hospitality.”

Thailand’s tourism and hospitality sector is a key driver of the country’s economy, and the introduction of smart hotel technology is expected to further boost its competitiveness on the global stage. The integration of KEENON Robotics’ solutions aligns with Thailand’s broader goals of embracing digital transformation and sustainable tourism.

About KEENON Robotics

A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010. Harnessing cutting-edge technologies in robotics and cloud computing, the company is trusted by businesses worldwide. KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value, fostering innovation, and contributing to industry growth across various sectors.

