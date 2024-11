Share Share Article via Facebook Share Article via Twitter Share Article via LinkedIn Share Article via Email

Modest-income households have a strong appetite for travel and “a real desire to find a value alternative,” said Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano, while in Japan following the debut opening of the company’s midscale brand, Four Points Flex by Sheraton, in Asia-Pacific (excluding China).

01:37 Tue, Nov 19 20248:02 AM EST

