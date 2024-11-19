Headline – The MEC Foods (Maruto Egg Circulation Group) hosts an exclusive, eggs tasting event in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The MEC Foods (Maruto Egg Circulation Group) is organising an exclusive, invitation-only event for the promotion of “Jiyouran” eggs.
The “Jiyouran” eggs are the product of MEC foods pursuit of high-quality eggs, using excellent mixed feed that improves on taste and quality. By utilizing a special feed made of wood vinegar liquid is sweet, rich, and dark orange in colour. The yolk is so elastic – clear evidence of its rich & concentrated flavour.
Singapore is the second largest importer of Japanese eggs after Hong Kong, China.
On Thursday, 5th December 2024, a promotional event outside of Japan for Japanese eggs will be held at the JAPAN RAIL CAFÉ at 5 Wallich Street for media and food industry representatives. The event will include an introduction to various benefits of “Jiyouran” eggs, a tasting of Japanese egg recipes specially prepared for the event, and an exchange of opinions.
Please take this opportunity to taste Japan’s world-class “Jiyouran” eggs in Singapore and attend the event. Interested media and food representatives can contact the event representatives below.
<< Event overview for media and food industry professionals >>
Event name: Japanese “Jiyouran” business briefing and tasting event
Venue: JAPAN RAIL CAFÉ, 5 Wallich St, #01 – 20 Guoco Tower, Singapore 078883
Date and time:
5th December 2024 (Thursday)
Time: 1500 to 1700
Number of participants: 30, by invitation only.
Contact ABC Horizon Secretariat Nicky / William
Tel: +65 6291 5457 E-mail: koshi.nikaido@abc-horizon.sg / william.lim@abc-horizon.sg