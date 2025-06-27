MCHOSE and Unbox Therapy Launch Their First Co-Brand Silent Mechanical Keyboard UT98

HONG KONG, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following a successful first collaboration in August 2024, innovative peripheral brand MCHOSE and global tech review powerhouse Unbox Therapy (UT) are proud to announce the launch of their first co-branded keyboard, the UT98 Mechanical Keyboard, debuting on Kickstarter on July 17, 2025.



The partnership began when Lewis received a sample of the MCHOSE GX87 keyboard last August. Impressed by its soft, bouncy typing experience, he featured it in a review video. The response was overwhelming—over 5 million views across platforms and widespread user praise.

Among the praise, some viewers also highlighted a key improvement area: the audible keystroke sound of the GX87 could be distracting in quieter environments like offices, libraries, or shared workspaces. In response, MCHOSE and UT set out to create a new keyboard that would retain the GX87’s tactile excellence—but make it quieter.

After months of co-development and refinement, the UT98 keyboard is ready for launch. It comes with two switch options for different preferences.

Silent Peach V3 Switch – Ultra-quiet for a noise-free experience, ideal for shared spaces and professional use.

– Ultra-quiet for a noise-free experience, ideal for shared spaces and professional use. Icy Creamsicle Switch – A most popular switch from MCHOSE keyboards, known for its buttery smooth and creamy feel.

Beyond expected premium essentials like Gasket Mount, Hot-Swappable Switch, and N-Key Rollover, the UT98 features an aluminum knob for smooth audio control, including one-press mute/unmute. It also offers a one-click calculator key (for Windows only) to launch your calculator instantly for boosting productivity.



Design with the Unbox Therapy DNA

Visually, the UT98 is a tribute to the Unbox Therapy brand. After several iterations and design refinements, the final keyboard features keycap legends in the same typeface as the Unbox Therapy logo, ensuring a sleek, unified aesthetic. The keyboard comes in two colorways:

Classic Therapy – A sleek black-and-white colorway that embodies modern minimalism, inspired by the timeless contrast of a panda.

– A sleek black-and-white colorway that embodies modern minimalism, inspired by the timeless contrast of a panda. Retro Therapy – A bold design featuring Unbox Therapy’s signature orange, echoing the channel’s iconic visual identity.

To complement the keyboard and deliver a full Unbox Therapy experience, MCHOSE has also developed a matching co-branded wrist rest and mouse pad, both infused with distinctive Unbox Therapy design elements.

Kickstarter Launch & Early Access Offer

The UT98 officially launches on Kickstarter on July 17, 2025. From June 16 to July 16, early backers can reserve exclusive VIP perks for just $2—and unlock discounts of up to 36% when the campaign goes live. Don’t miss your shot to be part of something big. Explore the pre-launch page: https://www.mchose.store/pages/keyboard-ut98

About MCHOSE

MCHOSE is an emerging peripheral brand dedicated to crafting keyboards that balance cutting-edge functionality with comfort and creativity.

About Unbox Therapy

With over 24 million subscribers, Unbox Therapy is one of the world’s leading tech review channels. Hosted by Lewis Hilsenteger, the channel showcases the latest and most exciting tech gadgets—from groundbreaking innovations to everyday essentials.

