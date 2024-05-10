‘Tastes like it came off my outdoor grill’: Grab the indoor Ninja Sizzle for a low $79 — plus other hot picks today

Modern science is astounding. Today a mini sample of spit can reveal our genetic roots and connect us with living relatives worldwide. Also astounding: The No. 1 bestselling Ancestry DNA kit is down to just $39 (was $99). That’s the lowest price on record! Just send in a saliva sample in the provided kit and Ancestry will share a location breakdown, DNA matches, potential ancestors and ethnicity inheritances. Many features are free, but deeper details may cost extra. Over 66,300 Amazon shoppers have given this kit five stars, and the more people who are searching for their roots, the more updates you will get over time.

“The breakdown of my ethnic background, migration patterns, and even potential relatives was fascinating and incredibly informative,” raved one fan. “The platform’s commitment to privacy and security reassured me throughout the process, emphasizing their dedication to protecting user data.”

“Open the door,” urged one happy reviewer. “So many, many doors have opened up to me, to our family, with the critical help of the results through this DNA kit. Literally, generations of our family have been revealed, hooked together, and opened communication pathways among the living relatives that we didn’t even know we had or existed. It is not too much to call it amazing.”

Source