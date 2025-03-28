The 10 best Amazon Spring Sale deals under $25

If you could use a little more peace of mind, it’s time to invest in an Apple AirTag or two. This Bluetooth tracker can help you find your keys, wallet or luggage via the Find My app on your iPhone in seconds. Personally, I have mine tucked inside my checked suitcase, so I can keep tabs on it when it’s not near me, but I plan on buying one or two more to add to my keychain and inside my carry-on.

While AirTags are only for iPhone users, they still made Yahoo Tech Editor Rick Broida’s list of the best Bluetooth trackers for finding lost stuff. One of Broida’s favorite things about the AirTag is its simple setup: “Once you pull off the plastic sleeve, the AirTag’s battery activates and prompts a ‘connect’ button on your iPhone. A few taps and you’re done; now the AirTag appears in the Find My app, where you can set up notifications, activate Lost Mode, make it play a sound and, of course, actually track the tracker.”

