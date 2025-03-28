tHIS ASEAN 2025 to Showcase Cutting-Edge Medical Technologies and Vast Market Potential of South Asia

Co-located with APHM Conference & Exhibition, the Event Brings Together 200+ Exhibitors and 5,000+ Industry Professionals

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Health Industry Series (tHIS ASEAN) 2025, one of the biggest medical and healthcare exhibitions in the ASEAN region, will take place from June 9 to 11 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia. Spanning over 5,000 square meters, the event will feature over 200 leading companies, showcasing the latest innovations in medical technology to more than 5,000 healthcare professionals from Southeast Asia.

tHIS ASEAN 2025, organized by Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions , will coincide with the Association of Private Hospitals of Malaysia (APHM)’s annual conference and exhibition, enabling resource sharing and attracting a diverse audience, including hospital procurement managers and distributors. Established in 1972, APHM covers over 77% of Malaysia’s private healthcare sector. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry’s development in Southeast Asia and is expected to attract government officials, medical association representatives, and other key stakeholders from across the region.

As an extension of CMEF, PHARMCHINA, CRS, CHCC, and ICMD, it is providing a comprehensive platform for medical innovation. Nowadays, more innovative drugs, TCM, OTC medicines, health supplements, medical devices, and personal care products are entering the global market.”Chinese medical devices are highly sought after in Malaysia for their excellent performance, quality, and cost-effectiveness,” said Datuk Dr. Kuljit Singh, President of APHM. “This collaboration marks the first large-scale collective appearance of Chinese medical device companies in Malaysia, offering local healthcare institutions a better understanding of these products and providing a platform for Chinese companies to expand their global markets.”

Rising Demand for Innovative Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, and Treatments in ASEAN

Remote Surgery : The next-generation multi-port endoscopic surgical robot can perform complex level-4 procedures, representing a major advancement in surgical precision and efficiency.

: The next-generation multi-port endoscopic surgical robot can perform complex level-4 procedures, representing a major advancement in surgical precision and efficiency. AI-Powered Assistants : uAI Avatar, an intelligent assistant, interacts with doctors, assists in equipment operation, and retrieves critical information—enhancing efficiency and accuracy while shaping the future of healthcare.

: uAI Avatar, an intelligent assistant, interacts with doctors, assists in equipment operation, and retrieves critical information—enhancing efficiency and accuracy while shaping the future of healthcare. Rehabilitation Advancement : The lower limb exoskeleton robot, designed with bionics and ergonomics, is an external support system that supports human weight and provides powered assistance to enhance limb and motor function recovery.

: The lower limb exoskeleton robot, designed with bionics and ergonomics, is an external support system that supports human weight and provides powered assistance to enhance limb and motor function recovery. Hospital Infrastructure: The latest nurse call system features an efficient response mechanism and a user-friendly design for both medical staff and patients. It ensures timely medical support for patients and significantly enhances the efficiency of healthcare providers in delivering care.

A Sneak Peek at the Event Highlights

Professional Forums: Five insightful conferences on medical innovation trends, covering AI-powered technologies, future pharmaceutical innovations, the hospital of the future, ASEAN rehabilitation and elderly care, and healthcare regulation in ASEAN.

Five insightful conferences on medical innovation trends, covering AI-powered technologies, future pharmaceutical innovations, the hospital of the future, ASEAN rehabilitation and elderly care, and healthcare regulation in ASEAN. 1-on-1 Business Matching: Tailored meetings connecting Chinese exhibitors with ASEAN buyers for efficient resource alignment.

Tailored meetings connecting Chinese exhibitors with ASEAN buyers for efficient resource alignment. Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Experience: Live demonstrations and hands-on activities showcasing TCM techniques and devices.

For pre-registration, please click: https://reg.reed-sinopharm.com/pc/#/login?id=f86b6683b7c74190a84bfa4d7aa8eab1&channelUuid=89b1482312f44747be891a0cdb0190ce

