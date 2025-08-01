The 30 best birthday gifts for her in 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025
Everyone deserves to be spoiled on their birthday. And while she may claim that her special day isn’t that special, you should do everything in your power to show her otherwise. These birthday gifts for her, ranging in price, personalization and sentiment, are the perfect way to do so.

Right now, you might be picking up a present for your girlfriend or wife. A few weeks from now, it might be your mom, mother-in-law or grandma’s birthday. So, while I don’t know which lucky lady you’re shopping for, here’s what I do know: These birthday gifts for women really take the cake — there are Amazon bestsellers, expert-tested buys, buzzy new arrivals, unique gifts and thoughtful presents that I’ve either given or received. And yep, I research the best gift ideas for a living, so I have a good handle on what she’ll want to unwrap.

Stuck on what to buy your fashion-forward best friend? The viral Yeti tote bag is a “rich mom” essential. And your sister? You can’t go wrong with self-care staples like shower steamers, tea samplers and Oprah-approved PJs. There’s plenty more where that came from — and if you’re shopping for other gifts for her, check out our gift guides for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, your anniversary and so much more.

Quick Overview

Shop birthday gifts for her by category: Best birthday gifts for her overall | Most unique birthday gifts for her | Best personalized birthday gifts for her | Best birthday gift baskets and subscriptions for her | Best luxury birthday gifts for her

Best birthday gifts for her overall

Image for the large product module

Amazon

$13 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

Amazon

Image for the large product module

Amazon

$8 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

Amazon

$35 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

Amazon

one stylish shopper raved. Sure, the price is on the steeper side, but it’s built to last with a waterproof, puncture-proof exterior and major carrying capacity (Yeti claims it can hold up to 1,500 lbs. of static weight). 

$130 at Amazon

Image for the large product module

Kendra Scott

$75 at Kendra Scott
Image for the large product module

Nordstrom Rack

Image for the large product module

Amazon

Jennifer Romolini) and they’ll tell you snail mucin is a skin savior of sorts. This slimy — yep, you read that right — serum claims to hydrate dull skin, reduce fine lines and strengthen the skin barrier. But instead of handing her a bottle of slime, give her this pack of 10 face masks to slowly introduce her to this K-beauty powerhouse.

$22 at Amazon

Most unique birthday gifts for her

Image for the large product module

Furbish

$98 at Furbish
Image for the large product module

Amazon

one green-thumbed builder wrote.

$23 at Amazon

Image for the large product module

Amazon

frequent traveler (and five-star reviewer) raved.

$30 at Amazon

Image for the large product module

Amazon

$29 at Amazon
Image for the large product module

Uncommon Goods

The best gifts for gardeners

$32 at Uncommon Goods

Image for the large product module

Amazon

Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida’s review and splash out on the Pro, so two people can pair simultaneously.

$55 at Amazon

Image for the large product module

Amazon

$90 at Amazon

Image for the large product module

Quince

$30 at Quince

Best personalized birthday gifts for her

Image for the large product module

Brook & York

paperclip chain, while the other has baguette birthstones. Give her one to represent her birth month or if she’s a momma, opt for her baby’s birthstone. 

$74 at Brook & York

Image for the large product module

Etsy

$32 at Etsy
Image for the large product module

Amazon

Image for the large product module

Uncommon Goods

$14 at Uncommon Goods

Best birthday gift baskets and subscriptions for her

Image for the large product module

Amazon

The best gift baskets to send and receive

$41 at Amazon

Image for the large product module

BloomsyBox

$70/month at BloomsyBox
Image for the large product module

Olive & Cocoa

$54 at Olive & Cocoa
Image for the large product module

Goldbelly

Best luxury birthday gifts for her

Image for the large product module

Amazon

Image for the large product module

Sephora

$98 at Sephora
Image for the large product module

Amazon

most affordable e-reader in Amazon’s lineup, Broida can’t stop singing its praises, saying “it’s full-featured and just plain great overall.” What does that mean exactly? Well, it’s featherweight, has a dark mode for nighttime reading and holds thousands of books.

Related: The best e-reader for 2025

$110 at Amazon

Image for the large product module

Dagne Dover

Lululemon’s belt bag a run for its money. Case in point: This throw-and-go wonder is made out of a durable, water-resistant neoprene that can be hand-washed between seasons or travels. “I bought this for my mother-in-law, who has an upcoming trip to Japan. She doesn’t like to use big bags or even crossbodies during the day, so I thought this would be perfect,” one reviewer wrote, adding that it has two pockets (one interior, one exterior) “to keep passports safe, if needed.”

$67 at Dagne Dover

Image for the large product module

Stanley

water bottle? Hear me out. This wearable 23-ounce bottle is made with the same technology as the ever-popular Stanley cup — double-wall vacuum insulation, a leakproof lid, you name it — but it also has a woven strap for easy carrying. That way, she won’t have to juggle her bottle, keys and phone the next time she takes a sip.

$75 at Stanley

Image for the large product module

Cozy Earth

$148 at Cozy Earth

Update, August 1, 2025: We checked that everything on this list is priced correctly and still in stock. We’ve also added some new birthday gifts for her, including top-selling chunky hoops, the popular Yeti tote and an assortment of personalized keepsakes.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We’ve got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, kids, you name it.

