The 30 best birthday gifts for her in 2025

Everyone deserves to be spoiled on their birthday. And while she may claim that her special day isn’t that special, you should do everything in your power to show her otherwise. These birthday gifts for her, ranging in price, personalization and sentiment, are the perfect way to do so.

Right now, you might be picking up a present for your girlfriend or wife. A few weeks from now, it might be your mom, mother-in-law or grandma’s birthday. So, while I don’t know which lucky lady you’re shopping for, here’s what I do know: These birthday gifts for women really take the cake — there are Amazon bestsellers, expert-tested buys, buzzy new arrivals, unique gifts and thoughtful presents that I’ve either given or received. And yep, I research the best gift ideas for a living, so I have a good handle on what she’ll want to unwrap.

Stuck on what to buy your fashion-forward best friend? The viral Yeti tote bag is a “rich mom” essential. And your sister? You can’t go wrong with self-care staples like shower steamers, tea samplers and Oprah-approved PJs. There’s plenty more where that came from — and if you’re shopping for other gifts for her, check out our gift guides for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, your anniversary and so much more.

Shop birthday gifts for her by category: Best birthday gifts for her overall | Most unique birthday gifts for her | Best personalized birthday gifts for her | Best birthday gift baskets and subscriptions for her | Best luxury birthday gifts for her

Best birthday gifts for her overall