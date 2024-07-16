This Anker gizmo replaced my 3 most-used chargers — it’s just $30 for Prime Day

As a tech-obsessed shopping editor who honestly spends way too much on electronics, I’m a sucker for multiuse products that help me save space and reduce clutter. This three-port Anker charger is one of my favorite tried-and-true tech finds that actually does what it’s meant to do, and does it well — and that’s charging up to three devices at once. Best of all, though, it’s over 45% off for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon If you’re tired of searching for your devices’ charging adapters, this one covers all the bases. Save $26 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Why is this a good Prime Day deal? 💰

I purchased this three-port adapter a few months ago as a space-saving travel tech solution since I didn’t want to pack the respective chargers for my laptop, AirPods and phone. I wish I would’ve waited, because it’s currently over $25 off for Prime Day. This is the lowest it’s been in over four months.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If, like me, you’d rather pack (and charge) smarter, this Anker three-port charger is just what you need. It has two USB-C ports (one for your laptop and the other for your phone) and one USB-A port for charging any other device you may have, like AirPods or even a smartwatch.

I’ve tried a couple of other three-port chargers in the past, and the charging time on those often lagged when I added more devices. With this one, they all charged pretty quickly, and that’s because this adapter has a fast-charging feature that gives all three connected devices a boost. The brand says that power is distributed efficiently between the ports to ensure you get the best charge. After using this myself for months, I can say that Anker kept its word.

The charger is thoughtfully designed and doesn’t take up more space than needed when plugged into a power strip. For comparison, you know how the MacBook Pro charger is so bulky that it can block another outlet opening? Since this one is slim and upright, it only takes up one space, leaving the others free for other devices.

The Anker is compatible with all major devices including the MacBook Pro and Air, Windows laptops, Android smartphones, iPhones, AirPods and other earbuds, and plenty more.

Juice up your laptop, phone and AirPods in a flash — and all at the same time — thanks to the fast-charging design. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

I’m not the only one who gives this charger two thumbs up. Nearly 11,000 five-star fans also gave it their stamps of approval.

Pros 👍

“This is a must-have for anyone looking to streamline their charging setup,” one shopper wrote. “It offers rapid, efficient charging, great portability, and compatibility with a wide range of devices … and it stays securely in the wall, which is a huge plus.”

One reviewer was impressed with the fast-charging feature, writing, “We have Samsung 6 watches and it only takes an hour to charge where our old one takes four hours.”

“It doesn’t take up any more room on the wall outlet or your power strip than a regular cord and doesn’t hog the outlet plugs on either side of it,” another shopper said.

Cons 👎

A few buyers had some minor design tweaks. One shopper said he wishes there was a “tiny power and charging indicator” on it to indicate that it’s in use.

Another said it would’ve been nice if “it was flatter” but acknowledged that “it is nice and compact for travel.”

Amazon The plug also folds into the charger itself, so you won’t risk accidentally bending it if you’re in a rush. Save $26 with Prime $30 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

