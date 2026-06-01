Traveloka 6.6 Mid Year Sale: Up to S$66 Off Flights, Hotels and Attractions for Singapore Travelers

Traveloka’s 6.6 Mid Year Sale Unlocks $66 Sitewide Discounts and 1-for-1 Attraction Deals

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel tech platform, today announced its 6.6 Mid Year Sale that runs from 2 to 9 June 2026, offering Singapore travelers up to S$66 off sitewide, 50% off East Asia and Southeast Asia flights, half-price stays at 4–5 star hotels, and 1-for-1 attraction deals.

The sale drives value for Singaporean travelers’ top destinations. Traveloka data shows that East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) remains their preferred destination, with over 400% total volume increase year-on-year for the first quarter of 2026, while Australia and New Zealand remain top of mind with over 150% total volume growth. Interest in regional short-haul travel within Southeast Asia remains strong, growing over 90% year-on-year.

When do the deals drop?

Exclusive coupons are released at scheduled times daily from 2 to 9 June (Singapore time):

Time (SGT) Deal 12.00am $66 Off Sitewide: Customers can enjoy $66 off across all categories 12.00pm 50% Off Flights: Save 50% on East Asia flights and Southeast Asia flights 3.00pm 50% Off Premium Accommodations: Enjoy half-price stays at 4-5 star hotels with savings 6.00pm 1-for-1 Attractions: Buy one, get one free on popular attractions 8.00pm 12% off flights and hotels

Airline Coupons

From 2 to 9 June, globetrotters can pack their bags and prepare for takeoff with exclusive airline coupons available all-day:

Airline Discount Offer Minimum Spend Code Singapore Airlines $100 OFF $1,400 66SQFLY Singapore Airlines $55 OFF $1,000 66SQ Qantas $88 OFF No Minimum Spend 88OFFQF Malaysia Airlines $30 OFF No Minimum Spend 66MH Thai Airways $30 OFF $300 66TG

Destination: Savings

US, UK and international routes: S$80 off

East Asia destinations: S$25 off

Southeast Asia destinations: S$8 off

Group bookings (3+ passengers): Up to S$95 off

Hotels 3-night stays in Southeast Asia and Singapore-favorite destinations: Up to 15% off Japan and Korea: S$45 off Greater China, Australia, New Zealand: S$25 off



How to redeem

Traveloka users in Singapore can access the deals from 2 June 2026, 12.00am SGT, via the Traveloka mobile app or website. Coupon codes are applied at checkout.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Traveloka 6.6 Mid Year Sale start and end?

The sale runs from 2 June to 9 June 2026.

What is the biggest discount available?

Up to S$100 off flights with Singapore Airlines (code 66SQFLY, minimum spend S$1,400), and 50% off East Asia and Southeast Asia flights from 8.00pm daily.

Where do I find the coupon codes?

All codes are listed above and on the Traveloka app and website during the sale period.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia’s leading all-in-one travel tech platform connecting millions globally with trusted, world-class experiences. Founded in 2012, Traveloka has operations in Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. With over 140 million app downloads, Traveloka stands as one of the most popular travel apps in the region.

Traveloka’s mission is to revolutionize the travel and lifestyle industry by providing seamless, user-friendly solutions for booking flights, hotels, and experiences. We want to empower travelers with a comprehensive platform that simplifies trip planning and enhances the overall travel experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Traveloka aims to redefine the way people explore and connect with the world, making travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

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