WePlay × Peach Cat White Valentine’s Day Collaboration: “Cuteness Overload”!

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the globally renowned social entertainment app WePlay officially announced a strategic collaboration with the internationally beloved whimsical IP Peach Cat (Mochi Mochi Momonyang) to launch a special White Valentine’s Day event. This partnership breaks down the boundaries between dimensions, centering on “social + whimsical charm” to create an immersive interactive experience for Gen Z users, conveying the youthful cultural ethos of “Play with Attitude, Meet Your Tribe”.



Photo from the Event

As a social platform deeply adored by Gen Z users, WePlay App remains committed to bringing joy and connection to young people worldwide, guided by its mission to unite people through games and lead global trends in online social entertainment. The collaboration partner, Peach Cat, is a top-tier IP celebrated for its heartwarming, pastel-pink aesthetic and the empowering spirit of “Being yourself is cool”, captivating over 10 million fans across global social networks. This partnership not only represents a deep fusion of brand cultures but also aims to deliver a “full-force explosion of cuteness” in social entertainment experiences.

For this collaboration, WePlay has launched Peach Cat-themed PLAYSHOWs and stickers. Users can unlock limited-edition PLAYSHOWs through gifting events, transforming into the adorable Peach Cat for a uniquely sweet White Valentine’s Day.

A WePlay App marketing executive stated, “Partnering with Peach Cat is a key step in exploring the ‘IP + social’ model. We aim to use whimsical culture as a bridge to empower young people to express their individuality and forge genuine emotional connections. Moving forward, We plan to expand collaborations with top global IPs, fostering cross-cultural brand synergies to build a social ecosystem tailored to youth preferences.”

WePlay is not just a next-gen global social entertainment platform integrating games, entertainment, and diverse features—it also serves as Gen Z’s digital “third space”, dedicated to delivering vibrant online experiences. By reinventing stranger connections through gaming and sustaining its position as a “social entertainment super app” via global operations and continuous content innovation, WePlay lives by its vision: “Unite people through play and lead the global wave of online social entertainment.”

This spring, break boundaries with WePlay App and Peach Cat! Dive into the whimsical world of the WePlay x Peach Cat collaboration and craft your own unforgettable White Valentine’s Day—right now!

