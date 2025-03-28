JIECANG & LOGICDATA at CIFF 2025: Leading the Future of Electric Standing Desk Innovation

GUANGZHOU, China, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As CIFF 2025 unfolds, JIECANG and LOGICDATA are leading the way in electric standing desk technology. With the theme “Elevate • Future”, they are presenting groundbreaking solutions that empower office furniture manufacturers to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market.

Meeting Market Demands: Smart, Flexible, and Sustainable Solutions

The electric standing desk market is facing intense competition, particularly in commercial, home, and gaming sectors. As businesses embrace smarter, flexible, and sustainable office solutions, JIECANG and LOGICDATA are committed to helping brands adapt to these evolving demands. Their innovative technologies are designed to meet the growing demand for intelligent, ergonomic, and adaptable workspaces.

Innovation in Design: Breakthrough Lifting Column Technology

At CIFF 2025, JIECANG and LOGICDATA are unveiling their new lifting column technology, featuring a bottom-free design that challenges conventional standing desk systems. This innovation provides enhanced design flexibility, improves stability, and increases load-bearing capacity, offering a game-changing solution for both commercial and home office markets.

Smart & Human-Centric: The Smart Lifting System and Safety-Evo

JIECANG and LOGICDATA’s Smart Lifting System boosts efficiency with speeds up to 80mm/s and a 120kg load capacity. The system also supports OTA updates and remote services, offering a smarter user experience. Meanwhile, the Safety-Evo anti-collision technology ensures a smoother, safer operation, making it ideal for any workspace.

Sustainability at the Core: Green Solutions for the Entire Product Lifecycle

JIECANG and LOGICDATA integrate PoE technology for efficient power management and prioritize sustainability throughout the product lifecycle—from development to recycling. Their commitment to reducing carbon footprints aligns with the rising demand for eco-friendly products, giving brands a competitive edge.

JIECANG and LOGICDATA: Strong Partnership for Global Growth

With over 20 years of expertise, JIECANG and LOGICDATA offer end-to-end solutions for global brands, ensuring seamless service from design to delivery.

JIECANG excels in deep customization, rapid response, global manufacturing, and localized services, addressing a wide range of customer needs. Meanwhile, LOGICDATA is known for its advanced R&D, focusing on innovative solutions primarily for European and American markets. Together, the two brands guarantee both product innovation and technical leadership, while also achieving large-scale production and global service coverage.

At CIFF 2025, visitors can experience firsthand how these innovations are shaping the future of office furniture. Contact us to discover how we can help your brand thrive!