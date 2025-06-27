What we know so far about Jeff Bezos’ $50 million star-studded luxury Venice wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leave the Aman Hotel to go to dinner with guests ahead of their wedding, on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy.

The rich and famous have descended on Venice, Italy this weekend to celebrate the wedding of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former broadcast journalist Lauren Sanchez in a show of all things money.

The star-studded event boasts a guestlist of some 200 celebrities and business elite, including President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher and a spattering of the Kardashians — to name a but few.

And while the exact details of the three-day affair have been kept confidential amid city-wide protests, it is expected to rack up a bill of around $50 million.

The couple will reportedly exchange their vows Friday at a black-tie ceremony on the private island of San Giorgio, away from public access, according to the Guardian.

The main wedding reception, meanwhile, is set to be held Saturday in the Arsenale, a historic complex surrounded by fortified walls on the eastern side of the city. The venue was changed at the last minute from a 16th-century building in the center of the city due to security concerns.