Winners Announced at 30th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 30th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards ceremony was held, celebrating outstanding achievements in television. Nearly 1,000 entries from five continents competed across multiple categories. As the awards were announced, the Chinese production To the Wonder won Best TV Drama. JIN Dong received Best Actor for his role in Echoes of the Northwest, while actress SONG Jia took home Best Actress for her performance She and Her Girls.

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival

International Communication Award (TV Drama) To the Wonder

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival

International Communication Award (Documentary) The Forever Walk: China (Season 3)

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival

International Communication Award (Animation)

Adventure Carly

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival

International Communication Award (Variety)

Singer 2024

Best Animation

Arcane Season 2, USA/France

Best Storytelling

Our Summer of Freedom, France

Best Documentary Series

It’s OK to Feel Bad, China

Best Documentary

Marching in the Dark, Belgium

Best Variety Program

Discovering China through Bamboo and Wooden Slips

Amazing Night

Shanghai TV Festival

Special Award

City of the City

Macao Sings with Joy for the Future: Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to China

TV Drama (Foreign)

Best Foreign TV Film/Miniseries

Enjoy! France

Best Foreign TV Series/Serial

Operation Sabre, Serbia/Bulgaria

TV Drama

Best Art Direction

SHAO Changyong, ZHU Hanbing, ZHANG Chen

Flourished Peony

Best Cinematography

LIU Yizeng

To the Wonder

Best Adapted Screenplay

LI Xiao, WANG Si

The Tale of Rose

Best Original Screenplay

XU Meng

We Are Criminal Police

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

JIANG Qiming

Escape from the Trilateral Slopes

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

JIANG Xin

Romance in the Alley

Best Director

FEI Zhenxiang

She and Her Girls

Best Actor in a Leading Role

JIN Dong

Echoes of the Northwest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

SONG Jia

She and Her Girls

Grand Prix

Echoes of the Northwest

We Are Criminal Police

Best TV Series (China)

To the Wonder

First established in 1986, the Shanghai Magnolia Awards have grown into one of the most prestigious honors in China’s television and film industry, representing the highest standards of artistic excellence and international recognition. As the core awards of the Shanghai TV Festival, the Magnolia Awards have long served as a benchmark for outstanding storytelling, creative innovation, and cross-cultural exchange.

Now, stepping into its 30th edition, the awards not only reflect on a proud legacy of excellence but also embrace a forward-looking spirit—recognizing the power of television and film to inspire, connect, and transcend borders in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

