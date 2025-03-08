Who is hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ tonight? ‘SNL’ start time, musical guest and more

Starting at $8/month, a Peacock subscription will get you access to the live broadcast of Saturday Night Live and the ability watch the episode on-demand after the fact.

Plus, get NFL games on NBC, select college football games, Premier League matches, and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

Source