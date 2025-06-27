Why Americans fell out of love with the hotel minibar

Once synonymous with indulgent late-night snacks, hotel minibars were a hallmark of convenience for travelers in the 1990s and the early aughts. But that is not longer the case.

The hotel minibar concept went global in 1974, when a Hilton in Hong Kong stocked its in-room fridges with tiny liquor bottles inspired by airline bar carts. Drink sales reportedly soared 500% that year, boosting Hilton’s overall revenue by 5%. Soon, minibars became a global standard, complete with sodas, candy and consistent brand-name selections.

But the convenient novelty for guests was a logistical nightmare for hotels and staff. Restocking, food spoilage, operational costs and rampant theft all contributed to an amenity that cost more to run than it earned,.

By the early 2000s, many hotel chains began phasing out the minibar from their hotel rooms. In 2004, for example, Marriott Marquis in Times Square removed virtually all of its minibars from its 1,946 rooms. According to Food Arts Magazine, the minibars’ operations at that hotel required eight full-time employees whose sole job was to upkeep and maintain 150 of them every day.

Even with the introduction of “smart minibars” that tracked usage in real time, the returns have been modest. Smart minibar provider Bartech Systems estimated that 33% of guests use a minibar if it’s available to them. The average daily transaction is $12, the company said.

Instead, hotels have started to shift their focus toward modern alternatives: contactless lobby marketplaces, hotel bars and strategic partnerships with delivery apps.

Wyndham teamed up with DoorDash in 2019, offering $0 delivery fees and 2,000 sign-up points at its more than 3,700 U.S. locations. Marriott and Uber began their partnership in 2021, letting guests earn hotel points when ordering with Uber Eats from designated hotels. In 2024, Hilton named Grubhub its go-to delivery service, giving guests perks like a free month of Grubhub+.

Minibars haven’t disappeared altogether. Boutique and luxury hotels have reimagined the minibar by offering personalized or locally sourced items. But for many prevalent midscale hotels, they’re becoming a relic.

Watch the video above to learn more about why minibars have disappeared.