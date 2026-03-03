Agoda Reveals Malaysians Rank Fourth Among Top Foodie Travelers in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its ranking of Asian travelers that are the most passionate about culinary experiences during their travels. The findings, derived from a survey of Asian travelers as part of Agoda’s 2026 Travel Outlook Report, reveal that Malaysians travelers rank fourth among the top foodie travelers in Asia, with one in three Malaysians citing the discovery of new culinary experiences as a primary reason for travel.

Food is increasingly taking center stage as a primary reason for travel, with more Asian travelers eager to explore destinations that offer unforgettable culinary experiences. This shift reflects a broader trend where gastronomy is becoming a significant motivator in choosing where to go, what to do, and where to stay, as travelers seek to immerse themselves in the local food culture of their chosen destinations. Agoda’s survey results highlight this evolution, revealing that culinary experiences have climbed into the top three motivators for Asian travelers, jumping from sixth place last year.

Leading the list are travelers from Taiwan, with 47% indicating that culinary experiences are among their top reasons to travel. This highlights Taiwan’s rich food culture and the importance of gastronomy in the travel plans of its residents.

Vietnamese and South Korean travelers follow in second and third place, with 35% and 34% of respondents, respectively, emphasizing their deep appreciation for diverse and flavorful cuisines while traveling.

Travelers from Malaysia and Japan rank fourth and fifth as Asia’s top foodies, with 33% and 32% of respondents, respectively, prioritizing food in their travel itineraries.

Finally, Indonesia (31%), Thailand (20%) and India (8%) round out the list of the top eight most flavor-forward travelers, showcasing their keen interest in exploring global cuisines.

Fabian Teja, Country Director Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda shared, "For many Malaysians, travel and food naturally go hand in hand. Whether it’s seeking out authentic street food, discovering regional specialties, or planning trips around trending dining spots, culinary exploration plays a big role in how Malaysians experience the world. It’s no surprise to see Malaysia among Asia’s top foodie markets, given the country’s own rich and diverse food culture. Malaysia offers an incredible variety of local flavors whether it’s savoring Penang’s smoky char kway teow, indulging in Johor Bahru’s rich laksa Johor, exploring the Klang Valley’s iconic nasi lemak and vibrant street hawker favorites, tasting Terengganu’s fragrant nasi dagang and keropok lekor, or enjoying Ipoh’s famous bean sprout chicken and white coffee in the kopitiams of Old Town. At Agoda, we’re excited to support this appetite for discovery by making it simple for travelers to book flights, stays, and experiences all in one place, so they can focus on enjoying their journey."

