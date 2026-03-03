D1CE.COM Launches Weekly Poker King Tournament with 3,000USD Prize Pool to Expand Global Footprint

Official App Launch, Global Partnership with QQ Poker, and Endorsement by Sunny Wang

HONG KONG, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — D1CE.COM, an international interactive entertainment platform, today announced three significant milestones: the official launch of its mobile application, a strategic partnership with QQ Poker to host a global online tournament series, and the signing of renowned actor Sunny Wang as the brand’s official ambassador.

Official Mobile App Now Available on Dual Platforms

The D1CE.COM mobile application is now officially available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The launch marks a new phase of growth for the platform, offering users worldwide a seamless, secure, and optimized mobile competitive experience.

Three-Month Global Free Poker Invitational

In celebration of the platform upgrade, D1CE.COM has partnered with QQ Poker to launch a three-month Global Free Poker Invitational. The tournament is open to players worldwide and is structured as a free-to-enter competitive event (non–real-money gaming).

Tournament Highlights:

Entry Fee: Free

Free Prize Pool per Event: 3,000USD

Reward Mechanism: The top 14% of participants will share the prize pool according to ranking order

Format: Free competitive play (non–real-money gaming)

The initiative aims to provide a fair, professional, and high-standard online competitive environment while expanding global engagement in strategic entertainment gaming.

Brand Elevation and Global Expansion

D1CE.COM has also officially signed Sunny Wang as its brand ambassador. His international profile and strong market recognition are expected to further enhance brand visibility and global outreach.

Looking ahead, D1CE.COM will continue to strengthen international partnerships, drive product innovation, and expand its presence in the global interactive entertainment market, reinforcing its competitive position within the industry.

