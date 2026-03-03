Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsD1CE.COM Launches Weekly Poker King Tournament with 3,000USD Prize Pool to Expand...
Media News

D1CE.COM Launches Weekly Poker King Tournament with 3,000USD Prize Pool to Expand Global Footprint

admin
By admin
0
14

Official App Launch, Global Partnership with QQ Poker, and Endorsement by Sunny Wang

HONG KONG, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — D1CE.COM, an international interactive entertainment platform, today announced three significant milestones: the official launch of its mobile application, a strategic partnership with QQ Poker to host a global online tournament series, and the signing of renowned actor Sunny Wang as the brand’s official ambassador.


Official Mobile App Now Available on Dual Platforms

The D1CE.COM mobile application is now officially available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The launch marks a new phase of growth for the platform, offering users worldwide a seamless, secure, and optimized mobile competitive experience.

Three-Month Global Free Poker Invitational


In celebration of the platform upgrade, D1CE.COM has partnered with QQ Poker to launch a three-month Global Free Poker Invitational. The tournament is open to players worldwide and is structured as a free-to-enter competitive event (non–real-money gaming).

Tournament Highlights:

  • Entry Fee: Free
  • Prize Pool per Event:3,000USD
  • Reward Mechanism: The top 14% of participants will share the prize pool according to ranking order
  • Format: Free competitive play (non–real-money gaming)

The initiative aims to provide a fair, professional, and high-standard online competitive environment while expanding global engagement in strategic entertainment gaming.


Brand Elevation and Global Expansion

D1CE.COM has also officially signed Sunny Wang as its brand ambassador. His international profile and strong market recognition are expected to further enhance brand visibility and global outreach.

Looking ahead, D1CE.COM will continue to strengthen international partnerships, drive product innovation, and expand its presence in the global interactive entertainment market, reinforcing its competitive position within the industry.

Source

Previous article
Agoda Reveals Malaysians Rank Fourth Among Top Foodie Travelers in Asia
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024