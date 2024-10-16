Thursday, October 17, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravelAirbnb CEO Brian Chesky: 'New phase' of growth will see company launching...
Travel

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky: ‘New phase’ of growth will see company launching new businesses each year

admin
By admin
0
6

Share

Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, joins CNBC’s Money Movers’ to discuss the company’s new guest and host features, his growth outlook as the company broadens, and more.

04:49

Wed, Oct 16 202412:23 PM EDT

Source

Previous article
Asian Hall of Fame Inducts Class of 2024
Next article
C-STAR Appoints Industry Icon Mitch Presnick as Chief Advisor
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024