Amazon sells a tube of this bestselling mascara every 7 seconds — it’s just $5

Full, fluttery lashes can transform your look in seconds. So it comes as no surprise that Amazon shoppers are buying up mascara — and there’s one in particular that’s pulling away from the rest. Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is a No. 1 bestseller, and according to the brand, one tube of the stuff sells every seven seconds. Even better? At just $5, it’s ultra-affordable.

So, what makes this mascara a step above the rest? For starters, the price. But that’s not all: The formula is ophthalmologist-tested and delivers everything you could want in a mascara. (Check out our full review.)

The cone-shaped brush glides over each lash to separate and coat from root to tip and really make your eyes pop. And there’s a reason for the “False Lash Effect” moniker: Just one coat is all it takes to achieve long, voluminous, defined, clump-free lashes, fans say. Another plus? According to PETA, it’s cruelty-free.

With over 253,000 perfect ratings, this mascara is a bona fide Amazon hit.

One happy shopper called it a “miracle worker,” adding: “I really do look like I have on falsies. But in a natural way. At age 52, your eyebrows and eyelashes start to thin and turn gray (mine did, anyway). This mascara solves that problem. No clumps.”

“Better than popular name brands at a fraction of the cost!” exclaimed another rave reviewer. “As a woman who has bought every mascara out there, from expensive department store exclusives (around $30-plus) to brands found in local drugstores … this mascara rivals and is somewhat better than all I’ve bought before. It gives your lashes a thick, full length in a few coats. … I highly recommend it.”

“I wanted a mascara that would really make my eyelashes look longer and ‘pop.'” shared a final fan. “This really does what it says it does! I’m very pleased with it. My only complaint would be that it is difficult to remove and takes more cotton balls than any other brand I’ve had — but then again, none of the others looked as good, either!” (Tip: Pair it with a hardworking makeup remover, such as these hypoallergenic Almay eye makeup remover pads.)

